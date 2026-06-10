48-team FIFA World Cup set to begin as teams chase football’s biggest

Highlights

World Cup begins on Thursday across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tournament expands to 48 teams and 104 matches for the first time.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo headline the race for football’s biggest prize.

South Asia remains absent, with no nation from the region qualifying.

FIFA World Cup 2026 gets under way on Thursday as 48 teams gather across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the biggest edition of the tournament in history.

The first World Cup to be hosted by three countries will begin at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, where Mexico face South Africa at 1:00 pm local time (1900 GMT).

The tournament will run for almost six weeks before concluding with the final at New Jersey's 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium on July 19.

For football supporters, attention will quickly turn to the stories that could define the competition.

Lionel Messi arrives with Argentina seeking to retain the title won in Qatar in 2022. The 38-year-old remains central to Argentina's hopes and will look to add another World Cup triumph to a career that already includes the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, will play in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41. Portugal have never gone beyond the semi-finals, but their experienced squad and strong midfield make them one of the teams to watch.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described the tournament as "the greatest show that the planet has ever seen."

The 2026 edition marks a major change for the World Cup. The tournament has expanded from 32 teams to 48, increasing the number of matches to 104. Millions of supporters are expected to travel across North America as teams compete at 16 venues.

As 48 teams prepare to compete across North America, South Asia will again be absent from football's biggest stage. None of the South Asian nations have qualified for the 2026 World Cup. The region is still waiting for its first appearance at football's biggest tournament, with India having come closest after qualifying for the 1950 World Cup before withdrawing.

Lionel Messi arrives with Argentina seeking to retain the title won in Qatar in 2022. Reuters

Among the favourites, France arrive as the world's top-ranked side. Didier Deschamps' team are unbeaten in nine matches since last June and boast attacking options including Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki. Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2012, admitted ahead of his final tournament before stepping down: "It's a strange feeling."

Spain also enter the competition among the leading contenders after remaining unbeaten since winning Euro 2024. Questions remain over the fitness of Lamine Yamal, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and could miss Spain's opening group matches, while injuries have also affected Fermin Lopez and Mikel Merino.

Argentina begin the defence of their title after topping South American qualifying. Beyond Messi, they possess attacking options including Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Nico Paz.

England head into the tournament under Thomas Tuchel hoping to end a long wait for major international success. After reaching the finals of the last two European Championships and progressing deep into recent tournaments under Gareth Southgate, England have again arrived with expectations. Harry Kane's form for Bayern Munich, where he has scored 58 goals this season, offers encouragement despite mixed results in recent friendlies.

Portugal's hopes may depend not only on Ronaldo but also on the quality of a midfield featuring Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes. The UEFA Nations League winners from last year are viewed as serious contenders.

Brazil begin a new chapter under Carlo Ancelotti. The five-time champions have experienced inconsistent results in recent years and finished fifth in South American qualifying. Neymar returns to the national squad despite not having been capped since 2023.

"The World Cup won't be won by a perfect team — because a perfect team doesn't exist," Ancelotti said. "It will be won by the most resilient team."

Germany, champions in 2014, arrive after difficult recent World Cups but still possess players capable of making an impact, including Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

Alongside the football, organisers have introduced several changes for the tournament. For the first time at a World Cup, every match will include cooling breaks during each half to help players and officials cope with expected heat and humidity.

New regulations will also require teams to complete substitutions within 10 seconds in an effort to reduce time-wasting. FIFA will also implement measures aimed at tackling racist abuse, with players risking a red card if they cover their mouth with a hand, arm or shirt during confrontations.

The build-up to the tournament has also included debate over ticket prices, immigration policies and visa issues affecting some fans, officials and team staff. FIFA confirmed on Monday that Somali referee Omar Artan would not take part after being denied entry to the United States. Iranian officials have also criticised the refusal of visas for some members of their administrative and management staff.

Yet as the opening match approaches, attention is turning back to events on the pitch.

Over the next six weeks, 48 teams will compete across North America with the aim of lifting football's biggest prize. Whether it is Messi leading Argentina again, Ronaldo chasing history with Portugal, or a new champion emerging, the answers will come between Thursday's opener in Mexico City and the final in New Jersey on July 19.

(With inputs from agencies)