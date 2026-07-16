David Beckham says 'Heartbreak for us all' after England's World Cup defeat

Highlights

David Beckham thanked England's players and supporters after the team's World Cup semi-final exit.

The former England captain was seen being comforted by Victoria Beckham following the final whistle.

Millie Bobby Brown, Liam Gallagher, Ellie Goulding and the Prince of Wales also paid tribute to the Three Lions.

David Beckham described England's World Cup semi-final defeat as "heartbreak for us all", leading a wave of support for the Three Lions after their dramatic 2-1 loss to Argentina.

The former England captain, who watched the match from the stands in Atlanta alongside Victoria Beckham and their family, later shared an emotional message on Instagram after England's hopes of reaching the final came to an end.

David Beckham thanks England squad and fans

Posting a photograph of the England players applauding supporters, Beckham wrote: "Heartbreak for us all but memories that inspire and last forever… Thank you to our team, our fans & our country for what you have given us in this World Cup."

His tribute followed an emotional moment after the match, when Victoria Beckham was seen comforting him in the stands following England's defeat.

England looked set to book a place in the final after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead early in the second half. However, defending champions Argentina mounted a late comeback, with Enzo Fernández equalising in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez scored the winner in stoppage time.

Celebrities rally behind the Three Lions

Beckham was joined by several well-known figures in praising England's campaign.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said she was "so proud to be English and so proud of my team", while Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher congratulated Argentina on the victory, writing that the "best team won" but adding that he remained proud of England's efforts.

Singer Ellie Goulding also backed the Three Lions, saying they had played "insanely well" before joking in a follow-up social media post that she was "now Spanish" ahead of the final.

A host of celebrities attended the semi-final in Atlanta.

Beckham was accompanied by Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham and Cruz's partner Jackie Apostel. One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson was also at the match with Zara McDermott, while Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and actor Joe Cole were among those spotted supporting England.

Prince William praises England's campaign

The Prince of Wales also paid tribute to the squad, thanking the players and staff for what he described as "an incredible tournament".

"England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you," he wrote. "The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high."

Former England striker Peter Crouch also shared his admiration for the team's World Cup run, while praising Lionel Messi and Argentina after they secured their place in Sunday's final against Spain.