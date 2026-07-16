Argentina fight back to end England's World Cup dream

ARGENTINA will face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in their semi-final in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi played a key role in Argentina's comeback, setting up both goals after England had taken the lead. Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time.

The victory keeps Argentina on course to defend the World Cup title. Spain reached the final after beating France 2-0 in Tuesday's semi-final.

Messi said the match, played against the backdrop of a lingering dispute between the countries over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, was "quite a special one, especially playing against England with all the historical context".

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At the end of the match, some Argentina players held up a banner reading "Las Malvinas son argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine), despite FIFA rules banning political symbols on the field of play.

England came close to reaching their first World Cup final in 60 years, but coach Thomas Tuchel replaced attackers with defenders after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead in the 55th minute.

Tuchel, who was hired to win the World Cup, defended his substitutions after England sat back in the closing stages.

"In the moment, no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very, very close," Tuchel said.

Tuchel faced scrutiny over his substitutions, including replacing goalscorer Gordon with defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute.

"I did also offensive substitutions in the last games, we just tried to help the players," he said.

"We conceded a chance straight away and we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open.

"Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances so we tried to help."

The Times said: "The changes Tuchel made were not designed to put Argentina away, merely keep them at bay. And they are too good for that."

The Guardian commented: "The frustration was that the tactical shift invited Argentina to press on to the front foot. Tuchel played with fire. Argentina dominated the closing stages. It was their attack versus England’s defence."

The victory sets up a final between European champions Spain and South American champions Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday.

Spain reached the final by beating France 2-0, with Kylian Mbappe unable to score.

Argentina, backed by thousands of supporters in Atlanta, are trying to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win successive World Cups.

"The other day I said this group never stops surprising me," said coach Lionel Scaloni. "And I'll tell you the truth, we're going to try to win, we're going to leave everything out there.

"It's incredible. We are unique, truly, and it's not arrogance, it's from the heart."

Argentina have not dominated throughout the tournament.

They came through the knockout rounds after recovering from two goals down to beat Egypt in the last 16.

Messi was again central to that win. The 39-year-old has scored eight goals at the tournament, putting him joint top of the Golden Boot standings, and has also provided four assists.

England looked on course for victory when Gordon got in front of Nahuel Molina to turn in a cross from the right.

Argentina responded by pushing England back and creating sustained pressure.

After Tuchel changed his formation, Fernandez levelled with a strike from outside the penalty area after being found by Messi.

With England defending deep, Argentina continued to press.

Martinez then headed home Messi's cross in stoppage time to complete the comeback.

England players, including Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, looked on in disbelief.

The defeat was another disappointment for England, who have reached at least the semi-final stage in four of their past five major tournaments without making the final.