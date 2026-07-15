Argentina and England battle for place in World Cup final

LIONEL MESSI's Argentina take on England in a World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with a place in the final at stake. Spain have already secured their spot after beating France in the other semi-final.

Argentina are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup title. Messi, who shares the lead in the Golden Boot race with eight goals, has again played a key role in Argentina's campaign.

The 39-year-old, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar in 2022, has scored in 3-2 wins over Cape Verde and Egypt as his side reached the semi-finals.

Three-time champions Argentina now face their toughest test of the tournament in Atlanta. England have not been at their best throughout the competition but have been driven by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have scored 12 of the team's 13 goals.

The teams will meet in a competitive match for the first time since the 2002 World Cup.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said he was not feeling extra pressure despite the significance of the occasion as his team chase their first World Cup final since winning the tournament in 1966.

"I don't feel a burden," he said. "We feel the tension and will be nervous but that is normal.

"What I like is that I feel the players are really competitive, hungry and excited to play this match."

The German added that midfielder Declan Rice, who has been struggling with illness, was fit to start.

Drama

The fixture has produced several memorable moments over the years.

Their most famous World Cup meeting came in the quarter-finals in Mexico in 1986, when Argentina won 2-1 through two Diego Maradona goals -- the "Hand of God" goal and a solo effort.

Maradona, who died aged 60 in 2020, has been on the mind of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the match.

"Diego represents so much for the country and I hope we can do something similar to what they did in 1986," said Mac Allister.

The 27-year-old Liverpool midfielder, who was part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad, said Maradona's ability was unmatched.

"He was able to perform things he carried inside him and it is practically impossible to do those things.... Maybe only Leo (Messi) could do that."

Matches between the two countries are played against the backdrop of the sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentine troops invaded.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has sought to separate the political history from the football match.

"The reality is this is a football match," he said. "I am not going to mix everything up, especially regarding things that happened so long ago.

"It was a very sad time in our history and we can't do much about it. This is a football game, that's all."

Both teams, ranked among the world's top four by FIFA, are playing for the chance to face Spain in Sunday's final in New Jersey.

Spain reached the final after beating France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, ending France's hopes of winning a third World Cup title.

"We started almost four years ago with an idea and we've been faithful to that idea and it's brought us here," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

"These players deserve everything," he added. "Day after day they've shown their commitment, their solidarity, their generosity and their talent. They make the difficult look easy."