UK to introduce overnight social media curfew for 16 and 17-year-olds

THE UK government on Tuesday announced an overnight social media curfew for children aged 16 and 17, weeks after prime minister Keir Starmer unveiled a ban on social media use for under-16s.

Under the new measures, teenagers aged 16 and 17 will not be able to access platforms such as Instagram and Facebook between midnight and 6:00 am. The government also plans to introduce a default setting that disables features such as infinite scrolling for older teenagers.

Users will still be able to switch off these settings, although critics said the measures would be ineffective. It was not clear how the changes would be enforced.

Last month, the UK became the latest country to ban social media sites including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook for under-16s. The changes are due to come into effect in early 2027.

"Even as young people gain greater independence at 16, they should still be protected from the most addictive online features that can have a harmful impact on their wellbeing," technology minister Liz Kendall said in a statement.

"These measures will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends."

The measures also include checks on the use of artificial intelligence chatbots, requiring those under 18 to take regular breaks while using the platforms.

While some children's charities have welcomed the reforms as long-overdue protections, others have warned they could result in children using the internet in unsafe ways.

Australia in December became the first nation to ban people under 16 from social media, in a move that has seen mixed success.

Canada and the UAE are among other countries that have announced similar bans, while Indonesia began enforcing its ban for users under 16 in March.