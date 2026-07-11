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King meets Harry and grandchildren at Highgrove

Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet met the King and Queen Camilla during the prince's visit to Britain

king-meets-harry

FILE PHOTO: King Charles III (L) walks with his son Prince Harry.

(Photo by DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 11, 2026
Eastern Eye

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KING CHARLES and Queen Camilla met Charles' son, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children on Friday (10) at Charles' Highgrove estate in western England, a palace source said.

It was Charles' first meeting with his grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, since 2022.

Harry has visited Britain just once or twice a year since he moved to the US with Meghan and their children, after a high-profile falling out with his father and his elder brother, Prince William.

The palace source described the meeting as a private family occasion and said no pictures, video or further details would be released.

Harry had appeared to be in a dispute with Buckingham Palace over security arrangements, and where he would stay, before he arrived for five days of charity events and the judgment in a major privacy case he brought against British media.

Charles, 77, is undergoing cancer treatment and has rarely seen his two grandchildren since they were born. Harry said last year he wanted to reconcile with his family, as he did "not know how much longer my father has."

Harry lost a privacy case this week that he had brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, an action which he said his father had likened to "a suicide mission".

Harry, 41, has been estranged from most of his family since quitting as a working royal six years ago and repeatedly criticising them in interviews and in his 2023 memoir, "Spare".

Friday's meeting between father and son was the first time the two had seen each other in person since September.

Harry had said he wanted to bring his children for the earlier part of the trip but the family did not agree on a police protection deal with the government.

Last year he lost a court battle over security arrangements, which he has blamed in part for the breakdown of his relationship with his father.

(Reuters)

buckingham palacehighgrove estateking charlesmeghanprince williamqueen camillaking meets harry
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