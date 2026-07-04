The surprising reason Adam Sandler ended up officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Highlights

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden

His friendship with the couple grew through Happy Gilmore 2 and years of admiration for Swift

Sandler has previously admitted Swift is one of the few celebrities who makes him nervous

Austin Swift and Jason Kelce took on special roles during the ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's choice of Adam Sandler to officiate their wedding may have surprised fans, but the actor's connection with the couple has been building for years through friendship, family and a Hollywood collaboration.

The comedian presided over the couple's black-tie ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday. While Sandler is best known for his comedy career, his ties to both the bride and groom made him a natural choice for the role.

A friendship strengthened by Happy Gilmore 2

Sandler's friendship with Kelce grew after the Kansas City Chiefs star made a cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.

Speaking during the film's promotion last year, Sandler described Kelce as "such a gentle, nice guy" and "funny as hell", adding that he reminded him of the friends he grew up with. He also called the NFL star "a great actor and a great human". Long before he officiated the wedding, Sandler had spoken publicly about being starstruck by Swift.

Appearing on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in 2024, he admitted the singer was one of the few celebrities who made him nervous because of how much she meant to his daughters, Sunny and Sadie.

"I don't want to blow it for my kids," Sandler said, explaining that he became more self-conscious around Swift than other stars.

A family connection through music

Sandler has often credited his daughters with introducing him to Swift's music, saying the family listens to every new album together.

He has previously singled out "The Best Day" as one of his favourite songs because of its special meaning for his family.

The Sandlers also attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swift's The Eras Tour concert film in 2023, where the singer greeted Adam, Sunny and Sadie.

Brothers stepped in for the wedding party

Rather than choosing a traditional bridal party, the couple gave key roles to their siblings.

Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her "man of honour", while Jason Kelce stood beside his younger brother as best man.

With friendships built through film, music and family, Sandler's role at one of the year's biggest celebrity weddings reflected a relationship that had developed well before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows.