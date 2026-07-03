Taylor Swift's wedding guest list puts years of friendships and feuds under the spotlight

Highlights

Reported 1,000-guest celebration still under intense speculation in New York

Several high-profile figures linked to Swift’s past are reportedly absent from the guest list

Missing names highlight old friendships, former relationships and long-running industry feuds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding at Madison Square Garden has become one of the most closely watched celebrity events in recent memory, not just for its scale, but for the speculation surrounding who will not be inside the venue.

While the guest list is said to include around 1,000 attendees, attention has increasingly shifted to the familiar names who appear to be missing, turning the wedding into a reflection of Swift’s past relationships and public history.

Old friendships that appear to have faded from view

One of the most widely discussed names is Karlie Kloss, once considered part of Swift’s inner circle during the 1989 era. The pair were frequently seen together at events and even shared a Vogue cover, but public appearances together have long since stopped, fuelling speculation about a lasting distance between them.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also been central to guest list discussion. Once part of Swift’s close Hollywood circle, their reported absence has been linked in some reports to wider tensions emerging from legal and industry-related controversies involving mutual connections.

Ex-partners missing from the reported guest list

Several of Swift’s former partners are also understood to be absent from the wedding conversation.

Calvin Harris is among those widely speculated to be not attending, following a very public professional split after their relationship ended in 2016.

John Mayer is another name strongly expected to be absent, given the long history between the pair and the fallout that followed their brief relationship years ago.

Kayla Nicole, who previously dated Travis Kelce, has also been mentioned in speculation around absences, though her presence was never expected given the circumstances.

Industry disputes and long-running feuds

Beyond personal relationships, several industry-linked figures are also part of the wider discussion around who is missing.

Scooter Braun is widely presumed not to be attending, following the long-running dispute over Swift’s master recordings that reshaped parts of her music career.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also expected absences, given their highly publicised fallout with Swift that began in 2016 and continues to define one of pop culture’s most well-known feuds.

Charli XCX has additionally been named in online speculation linked to recent fan interpretations of perceived lyrical exchanges, though no confirmed attendance has been indicated.

A guest list defined as much by absence as presence

While none of the reported exclusions are unusual for a wedding of this scale, the speculation highlights how Swift’s personal and professional history continues to shape public interest in her private life.

The discussion around who is missing has effectively become a parallel narrative to the event itself—turning a celebrity wedding into a wider snapshot of past friendships, relationships and industry conflicts that still echo through her career.