‘Really Absurd’: Streaming giants are deleting fan-favourite 'Premalu' to force-feed its Hindi remake

Highlights

Premalu has disappeared from JioHotstar just as the trailer for its Hindi remake Prem Keetanu was released.

Fans have questioned why the Malayalam hit was removed ahead of the remake’s October theatrical release.

The remake’s trailer has already faced criticism from viewers who compared it unfavourably with the original.

There is something particularly awkward about launching a remake while the film it is based on has suddenly become harder to watch.

That is exactly what has happened with Prem Keetanu, the Hindi remake of Malayalam blockbuster Premalu. The trailer for the Veer Pahariya-starrer dropped on Monday, but instead of simply debating whether the remake can live up to the original, fans found themselves asking another question: where did Premalu go?

The 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy has been removed from JioHotstar, where it was previously available in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Its Telugu dubbed version remains available on Aha.

The timing has not gone unnoticed.

Fans think the original is being pushed aside

The OTT removal has become a talking point precisely because it comes as Prem Keetanu begins its promotional campaign.

There is no official confirmation that the original was removed specifically because of the Hindi remake, and it would be premature to describe the move as a deliberate attempt to suppress Premalu. Streaming availability can change for licensing and distribution reasons.

But that has done little to stop fans from drawing their own conclusions.

“Removing Premalu from the official streaming service is really absurd,” one fan wrote online, while another questioned why the original needed to be taken down at all for the remake.

For viewers who already love the Malayalam film, the timing makes the decision feel less like an ordinary OTT change and more like an unnecessary obstacle to watching the version they actually want.

The remake trailer has made the timing even more controversial

The reaction might have been very different if Prem Keetanu had immediately impressed Premalu fans.

Instead, the trailer has left many viewers unconvinced. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the remake follows the broad premise of Premalu but changes elements of the story, including having its protagonists meet in college.

Several viewers questioned whether the trailer even felt like the same film, despite Prem Keetanu being an official remake.

That has created an uncomfortable comparison. With the original no longer readily available on JioHotstar, fans are being introduced to a remake while some of them are simultaneously looking for the film that made the story popular in the first place.

Premalu has a fan base the remake cannot simply replace

Girish AD’s Premalu became a major success largely because of its easy-going humour, chemistry between Naslen and Mamitha Baiju and its portrayal of young Malayalis navigating friendship, love and life away from home.

The film follows young Malayalis who move to Hyderabad for work and unexpectedly find friendship and romance along the way. Its supporting cast, including Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan and Althaf Salim, also became part of its appeal.

A sequel has been announced but has since been delayed.

That history matters because Premalu is not simply an old film being replaced by a newer version. It remains a fan favourite with an established audience that wants the option to revisit the original.

For now, the OTT removal may be nothing more than a licensing decision that happens to coincide with the remake's release campaign. But without an explanation, fans are left to connect the dots themselves.

And if Prem Keetanu is hoping to win over an audience that already has Premalu, making the original harder to find may create more resentment than excitement.