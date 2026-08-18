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Is the feud over? Cruz Beckham signals reconciliation with emotional post

Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his family explained

Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Cruz Beckham shared a childhood photo featuring his brothers Brooklyn and Romeo.
  • The 21-year-old captioned the picture “Brothers” with a blue heart emoji.
  • The post comes amid Brooklyn Beckham’s ongoing estrangement from the Beckham family.

Cruz Beckham may have offered a quiet sign that he has not given up on his relationship with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham.

The musician, 21, included a childhood photo of himself with Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo Beckham in a series of holiday snaps shared on Instagram on Sunday. He captioned the throwback simply “Brothers” alongside a blue heart emoji.

The post comes months after Brooklyn publicly detailed his strained relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and siblings.

Cruz Beckham’s throwback catches fans’ attention

While Cruz’s Instagram carousel also featured photographs with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, the childhood image of the three Beckham brothers quickly stood out.

The seemingly affectionate post has prompted speculation that Cruz could be extending an olive branch to Brooklyn, although neither brother has confirmed that they are actively working towards a reconciliation.

The timing is particularly notable given the family’s ongoing rift, which has kept Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham apart from the rest of the Beckhams.

What happened between Brooklyn Beckham and his family?

Tensions surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship have been linked to their 2022 wedding, with reports of disagreements continuing in the years that followed.

The situation escalated earlier this year when Brooklyn shared a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his family of trying to damage his relationship with Nicola. He has since asked his parents not to contact him directly, instead requesting that communication go through his lawyers.

The family fallout also played out on social media. In December, reports emerged that Brooklyn had unfollowed his parents, while Cruz later confirmed that he and other family members had also been blocked.

Could this be a first step towards peace?

There is no confirmation that Cruz’s post signals a formal reconciliation, but the decision to publicly share a warm childhood memory of all three brothers has inevitably fuelled speculation.

Brooklyn and Nicola have meanwhile continued to celebrate their relationship away from the Beckham family. The couple chose to mark their anniversary with a vow renewal, with members of Brooklyn’s family reportedly absent.

For now, Cruz’s “Brothers” post remains just that: a nostalgic family photograph. But amid one of celebrity culture’s most closely followed family fallouts, even a small public gesture is likely to attract attention.

cruz beckhamfamily feudinstagram postbrooklyn beckham
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