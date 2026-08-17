Apple’s iPhone 18 launch could look very different this year. Here’s why

The standard iPhone 18 could be delayed until spring 2027.

Apple is reportedly preparing its first iPhone Ultra, potentially with a foldable design.

A shortage of chips and rising component costs could be adding pressure to Apple’s launch plans.

Apple may be about to break one of its most familiar product-launch routines.

The iPhone 18 is widely expected to feature at Apple’s usual September event in 2026, but reports suggest the standard model could be missing from the line-up. Instead, Apple could unveil the higher-end iPhone 18 Pro models alongside a new, more expensive iPhone Ultra, with the regular iPhone 18 arriving several months later.

The latest report comes from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, which cited comments made during an earnings call by Pegatron, one of Apple’s major manufacturing partners. Executives reportedly indicated that the iPhone 18 Pro series would launch in autumn, while the standard iPhone 18 would follow in the first quarter of 2027.

If the reports are accurate, it would mark a significant change to the way Apple launches its most important product. Rather than releasing the main iPhone family together, the company could spread the launches across two periods.

The September iPhone could look very different

The change would also leave more room for Apple's premium models to take centre stage in September.

Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could be joined by the first iPhone Ultra, which is widely rumoured to be Apple's first foldable phone. If it arrives, the device could sit above the existing Pro models in price, potentially making it the most expensive iPhone yet.

The standard iPhone 18 could then arrive alongside an updated iPhone Air and a new iPhone 18e in early 2027.

Apple has already started experimenting with a staggered approach. The company launched the iPhone 17e in March 2026 rather than alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 range. The cheaper model came with compromises including a slower processor and a simpler camera system.

That move had been seen as a possible sign that Apple was preparing to spread its iPhone releases across the year rather than putting every model on sale at once.

The latest reports would take that strategy further, separating Apple's premium phones from its standard models by several months.

There may also be a practical reason for Apple to rethink the timing.

A chip squeeze adds another complication

The technology industry has been dealing with a shortage of memory chips as artificial intelligence companies compete for supplies. Apple has already warned that securing enough components to meet demand for its current products has become more difficult.

The pressure is not just about availability. The cost of some chips has also risen sharply because of demand from the AI sector. Apple has responded by raising prices for products including some iPads and Macs earlier in 2026.

A staggered iPhone launch could potentially give Apple more flexibility in managing supplies, although there is no confirmation that chip shortages are directly behind the reported change.

For consumers, the biggest question may simply be whether there will be a new standard iPhone to buy in September.

If the reports prove accurate, customers looking for the regular iPhone 18 could have to wait until early 2027, while those willing to pay more would get first access to Apple's newest Pro and potentially its first foldable device.

Apple has not confirmed the reported 2026 iPhone launch schedule.