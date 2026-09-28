Raye addresses Michael B. Jordan romance rumours with one unexpected roller-coaster comment

Highlights

Raye addressed romance rumours surrounding her and Michael B. Jordan

The singer said they are “just friends who like roller coasters”

The pair sparked dating speculation after being spotted together in Los Angeles in August

Raye also revealed she is working on an undisclosed project with Jordan

The singer said she would love to work with Madonna

Raye has addressed the romance rumours surrounding her and Michael B. Jordan after the pair were spotted together earlier this year.

The singer was asked about the Oscar-winning actor while speaking to Extra at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

What did Raye say about Michael B. Jordan?

Raye was first asked about her upcoming collaboration with Jordan but kept details of the project under wraps.

“I’m technically not allowed to talk about it because I might get in trouble,” she said. When the conversation turned to the romance rumours, Raye appeared to dismiss the speculation with a playful response.

“No, we’re just friends who like roller coasters,” she said. The comment references the outing that first sparked speculation about the pair.

Why did Raye and Michael B. Jordan spark dating rumours?

Raye and Jordan were spotted riding a roller coaster together in Los Angeles in August. The public outing quickly led to speculation that the pair could be romantically involved.

Neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, and Raye has now described Jordan as a friend. The pair are also reportedly working together on a project, although Raye has not revealed what it is.

Raye reveals who she wants to work with next

While keeping her collaboration with Jordan a secret, Raye spoke openly about another artist she would love to work with. The singer was asked about the possibility of collaborating with Madonna.

“Oh, my. Whatever she wants to make. I’m like, ‘What? What genre, darling?’ Yeah. I mean, I’d just be gagged,” Raye said, laughing.

For now, fans will have to wait for more details about Raye and Jordan’s mystery project, while the singer has made her position on their romance rumours clear.