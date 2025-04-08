Madonna says 'forgive me' as she ends 20-year feud with Elton John

After years of trading public jabs, Madonna and Elton John have quietly made peace. What began as a bitter rivalry has now turned into a moment of mutual respect and possibly, collaboration.

Their fallout dates back over two decades, sparked by Elton John’s harsh criticism of Madonna’s performances. From mocking her Bond theme in 2002 to accusing her of lip-syncing and calling her names at public events, Elton didn’t hold back. At the 2004 Q Awards, he famously questioned her place in the Best Live Act category, saying anyone who lip-syncs “should be shot.”





Madonna stayed mostly quiet all these years, only occasionally responding through representatives or brief interviews. But the wounds ran deep. In a recent Instagram post, Madonna revealed that as a teenager, Elton’s music had a major influence on her. She remembered sneaking out to see him live and feeling seen for the first time, his boldness on stage helped her embrace her own difference.

That’s what made his later public takedowns so painful. “It hurt to know someone I admired didn’t respect me,” she wrote.

Last weekend, things shifted. Madonna attended Elton’s performance on Saturday Night Live and made a choice to talk to him. Backstage, she approached him directly. “The first thing he said was, ‘forgive me’,” she wrote. That moment broke the ice. The two hugged, shared some personal reflections, and talked about the past.

Elton John flashes a peace sign as he ends decades-long drama with Madonna Getty Images





More than just a symbolic truce, their reunion hinted at new beginnings. Elton told Madonna he had written a song for her and proposed they work on something together. Madonna seemed open to it.

Elton later acknowledged the meeting publicly, thanking Madonna for giving him another chance. “I’m not proud of what I said,” he admitted, noting her impact on music and her advocacy during the HIV/AIDS crisis. “You paved the way for so many.”

Madonna commands the stage with signature flair — proving she’s still the Queen of Pop after all these years Getty Images





Both stars seem eager to move forward not just as artists, but as people shaped by decades in the spotlight. Their message was clear: the world is too divided right now, and reconciliation, even in the music world, matters.

Whether or not a duet follows, it’s clear the long-standing feud is finally over.