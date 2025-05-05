Madonna shares PDA-filled birthday post for 29-year-old Akeem Morris, sparking romance rumours

Madonna isn’t hiding her closeness with 29-year-old Akeem Morris, a New York-based footballer originally from Jamaica. Over the weekend, she shared several personal moments from Morris’ birthday bash on Instagram, offering a rare peek into what appears to be a growing connection between the two.

The pictures and videos, taken at a nightclub party, show Madonna and Morris side by side, walking downstairs together or posing tightly against a wall. In one photo, he has his arm wrapped around her. In another, he holds her waist as they dance and smile. Her caption? A simple but affectionate, “Happy Birthday to my favourite Taurus @akkmorris.”





At the party, Madonna led the room in singing “Happy Birthday,” right before Morris was surprised with a large cake. YG Marley performed during the night, adding a splash of reggae to the celebration.

Morris also posted his own collection of memories from the night, including a video of him dancing closely with Madonna. She wore a sheer blouse over a lacy bra and mostly kept a straight face until a smile broke through while dancing with him. “Thank you wifey,” he wrote, while thanking friends, family, and performers for making the night special.

Photos from his post also showed the pair gazing into each other’s eyes, Madonna seated on Morris' lap, and moments shared with loved ones in the background. According to Page Six, the guest list also included Madonna’s three youngest children: Mercy, 19, and twins Stella and Estere, 12.





Speculation about the pair's relationship began back in July 2024, when Madonna featured Morris in a Fourth of July Instagram post. They were later seen together leaving a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September. By November, Morris had posted a photo of Madonna on his lap. Their online presence has grown since, with Morris appearing in Madonna’s posts from an Oscar party earlier this year as well.

While neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, their social media trail paints a picture of two people growing increasingly comfortable in each other’s orbit. Whether it’s love or just deep friendship, the bond between the pop icon and the young athlete has clearly caught people’s attention.