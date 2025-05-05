Skip to content
Madonna shares PDA-filled birthday post for 29-year-old Akeem Morris, sparking romance rumours

The singer’s cosy posts with the Jamaican-born footballer have reignited romance rumours and sparked social media chatter.

Madonna’s Birthday Post for Akeem Morris Sparks Dating Buzz

Madonna and rumoured boyfriend Akeem Morris share a cosy moment during his birthday celebrations

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 05, 2025
Madonna isn’t hiding her closeness with 29-year-old Akeem Morris, a New York-based footballer originally from Jamaica. Over the weekend, she shared several personal moments from Morris’ birthday bash on Instagram, offering a rare peek into what appears to be a growing connection between the two.

The pictures and videos, taken at a nightclub party, show Madonna and Morris side by side, walking downstairs together or posing tightly against a wall. In one photo, he has his arm wrapped around her. In another, he holds her waist as they dance and smile. Her caption? A simple but affectionate, “Happy Birthday to my favourite Taurus @akkmorris.”


At the party, Madonna led the room in singing “Happy Birthday,” right before Morris was surprised with a large cake. YG Marley performed during the night, adding a splash of reggae to the celebration.

Morris also posted his own collection of memories from the night, including a video of him dancing closely with Madonna. She wore a sheer blouse over a lacy bra and mostly kept a straight face until a smile broke through while dancing with him. “Thank you wifey,” he wrote, while thanking friends, family, and performers for making the night special.

Photos from his post also showed the pair gazing into each other’s eyes, Madonna seated on Morris' lap, and moments shared with loved ones in the background. According to Page Six, the guest list also included Madonna’s three youngest children: Mercy, 19, and twins Stella and Estere, 12.


Speculation about the pair's relationship began back in July 2024, when Madonna featured Morris in a Fourth of July Instagram post. They were later seen together leaving a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September. By November, Morris had posted a photo of Madonna on his lap. Their online presence has grown since, with Morris appearing in Madonna’s posts from an Oscar party earlier this year as well.

While neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, their social media trail paints a picture of two people growing increasingly comfortable in each other’s orbit. Whether it’s love or just deep friendship, the bond between the pop icon and the young athlete has clearly caught people’s attention.

Why the 2025 Met Gala Will Be the Most Iconic One Yet

A dazzling throwback to Met Gala icons through the years

Getty Images

5 reasons the 2025 Met Gala will be the most iconic and revolutionary yet

The Met Gala has always been a spectacle, part fashion circus, part cultural reckoning, but this year, it’s not just about who wears what. It’s about who rewrites the rules. On 5 May 2025, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will transform into a cathedral of Black style, where every stitch will tell a story of defiance, elegance, and unapologetic flair. Forget "fashion as art" because this is fashion as armour, as rebellion, as a centuries-long mic drop.


1. Unpacking the theme: The legacy of Black Dandyism

For those unfamiliar, Black dandyism is more than just a fashion statement. It’s a form of resistance, identity exploration, and cultural transformation. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s ground-breaking work, Slaves to Fashion, this year’s theme takes us through centuries of Black fashion history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steven Spielberg Praises Kareena Kapoor’s Role in ‘3 Idiots’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared being recognised by Steven Spielberg for her role in 3 Idiots

Getty Images

Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena Kapoor from ‘3 Idiots’, says he loved the film

At the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a story that surprised many in the audience and subtly underscored the expanding reach of Indian cinema. During a conversation with Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena recalled an unexpected encounter with none other than Steven Spielberg, someone she never imagined would even be aware of her work.

She was travelling, seated at a restaurant, when she noticed Spielberg nearby. This was shortly after 3 Idiots had been released. What happened next left her stunned. Spielberg approached her and asked, “Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about the three students?” She responded with a smile, “Yes, that’s me.” Spielberg, she said, went on to tell her how much he had enjoyed the film.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L’Oréal Ambassador

Alia Bhatt joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Viola Davis as L'Oréal Paris ambassadors at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut as L’Oréal Paris ambassador alongside Aishwarya Rai

Alia Bhatt is stepping onto one of cinema’s most iconic stages: Cannes. The actor will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time this May, representing L’Oréal Paris as their global ambassador.

This will in fact be a new chapter in her career, as she joins a line-up of international faces from the beauty brand, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning. Cannes runs from 13 to 24 May this year, and Alia will also be seen alongside veteran Cannes attendee and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism

IMDB/Reddit

Ranbir's 'Ramayana' will go global using AI, says producer Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra is betting big on Ramayana, not just as a film for Indian audiences, but as a story that can speak to viewers across the world. At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra shared how the upcoming mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is being developed with a global ambition, bringing together high-end tech with cultural roots.

He explained that the team isn’t just dubbing the film into other languages. Instead, they’re using real-time AI to match lip movements to multiple languages, so when audiences watch it in English, Spanish, or Japanese, it looks like the actors are actually speaking those tongues. The idea is to avoid the usual detachment of subtitles or awkward dubbing, and instead make the film feel native to each region.

Keep ReadingShow less
Namita Lal’s Cinematic Gems: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Film Buffs

Banker-turned-actor-producer Namita Lal—celebrated for films like 'Lihaaf' and 'In Galiyon Mein'—shares her top 10 cinematic gems

getty image

Banker to cinemas: Namita Lal's 10 movie picks that every film buff needs to see

A profound connection to creativity led Namita Lal from banking to a flourishing acting career. The versatile talent has starred in diverse projects—from theatre productions to an array of films, including several she has produced. Her movies, such as Lihaaf, Before Life After Death, and In Galiyon Mein, have consistently told unique stories.

That deep love for cinema was evident when Eastern Eye asked her to select 10 films she adores.

Keep ReadingShow less
