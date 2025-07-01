What’s happening in the Diddy trial as jury reviews testimony and raises juror concern

Quick highlights:

Jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial sends fifth note to judge.

Concern raised about one juror’s ability to follow instructions; judge advises deliberations to continue.

Jurors request transcripts of Cassie Ventura and Daniel Phillip’s testimonies.

Combs faces five charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and could face life in prison.

Jurors in the high-profile criminal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs have raised new concerns as deliberations continue, sending a fifth note to the judge questioning whether one juror can follow instructions. The jury also asked to review key testimonies from singer Cassie Ventura and witness Daniel Phillip, signalling the complexity and weight of the decision they face.

Diddy trial jury raises alarm over juror and demands key witness testimonies Getty Images





Jury seeks witness transcripts in Diddy sex trafficking trial

On the second day of deliberations, the jury asked to review four specific pieces of testimony: three from Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and one from male stripper Daniel Phillip. The requests relate to critical events, including an incident at the InterContinental Hotel and a Cannes Film Festival encounter.

The defence and prosecution are currently negotiating which parts of these testimonies should be submitted to the jury. Combs, who has denied all charges, remained in court as the latest note was read and legal teams reconvened.

The jury’s focus on testimony details suggests they are carefully weighing evidence linked to the most serious allegations, including coerced sexual encounters allegedly orchestrated by Combs as part of a broader racketeering conspiracy.

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives at federal court Getty Images





Concerns over juror raise questions during deliberations

Just hours into the first day of deliberations, the jury sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian expressing concern that one juror “cannot follow” legal instructions. That juror, reportedly a scientist by profession, had earlier described the trial as a “good break” during voir dire.

Judge Subramanian instructed the jury to continue deliberating, reminding them of their duty to follow court instructions. Legal experts say such internal jury issues can complicate proceedings but are not uncommon in high-stakes trials.

Sean 'Puffy' Combs arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court in 2001 Getty Images





If found guilty, Combs could face a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison. The charges include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting women for prostitution. The trial, now in its final phase, has drawn intense public interest and influencer coverage outside the Manhattan courthouse.