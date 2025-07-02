Skip to content
Sean Diddy Combs trial sees jury deadlock on racketeering as verdict reached on sex trafficking charges

Jurors agree on four charges but remain divided on racketeering conspiracy that could lead to life sentence for Combs.

Diddy trial

Jury reaches partial verdict in Diddy trial but stalls on racketeering charge

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 02, 2025
Quick highlights:

• Jury reaches verdict on 4 out of 5 charges in Sean Combs’ federal trial

• No consensus yet on racketeering conspiracy charge carrying life sentence

• Deliberations to continue Wednesday after just 13 hours behind closed doors

• Combs faces decades in prison if convicted of sex trafficking or racketeering

The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial has delivered a partial verdict, agreeing on four of the five serious charges against the music mogul. However, jurors remain split on the most severe charge of racketeering conspiracy, a count that could send Combs to prison for life if convicted.

After two full days of deliberation in a New York courtroom, the 12-member panel told Judge Arun Subramanian that they had reached unanimous decisions on two counts of sex trafficking and two counts related to transportation for prostitution. These verdicts remain sealed for now.

Diddy trial


Jury stalled over racketeering conspiracy charge

The panel informed the judge on Tuesday evening that they were unable to agree on the racketeering conspiracy charge due to “unpersuadable opinions on both sides.” The charge is the most complex, requiring jurors to determine if Combs operated a coordinated criminal enterprise involving at least two crimes across several years.

Combs has denied all five charges. He sat quietly in court as Judge Subramanian declined to accept a partial verdict and ordered deliberations to continue. His defence team had requested more time to try for full consensus.

Diddy trial


Sex trafficking and prostitution charges under wraps

Though the jury has reached decisions on the remaining charges, the court has not revealed those verdicts yet. If found guilty of sex trafficking, Combs faces a minimum sentence of 15 years, while convictions on the prostitution-related charges carry up to 10 years each.

The case is based on disturbing testimony from 34 witnesses, including two of Combs’ ex-girlfriends. The government alleges that the Bad Boy Records founder orchestrated “Freak Offs” or sex marathons involving drugs, male escorts, and coercion, often across state lines.

Diddy trial


Cassie’s testimony and surveillance video central to case

One of the most damning pieces of evidence came from R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who testified that Combs abused her physically and sexually during their decade-long relationship. The jury reviewed her account of a 2016 hotel hallway assault, captured on surveillance video, where Combs was seen kicking and dragging her.

Prosecutors say the footage supports Ventura’s claim that she tried to flee a coerced sex party. They argue Combs used threats, money, and fear of public humiliation to control and exploit her.

Diddy trial


Defence paints alternate picture of consensual lifestyle

Combs’ attorneys insist the trial is a smear campaign aimed at criminalising the artist’s consensual swinger lifestyle. They argue his personal relationships were toxic but not criminal, and the alleged abuse, while serious, does not meet the bar for federal sex trafficking or racketeering.

Diddy trial


They also reject claims that his employees helped facilitate illegal acts, saying any staff involvement was limited to professional duties, not criminal collaboration.

