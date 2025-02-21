Diddy’s lawyer quits abruptly: Shocking exit sparks speculation ahead of trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs, facing serious federal charges, has lost one of his key defence attorneys just months before his trial. Attorney Anthony Ricco filed a motion to withdraw from Combs’ legal team on February 20, leaving many speculating about the sudden exit.
In his court filing, Ricco provided minimal explanation but stated, "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs." The cryptic nature of his departure has led to speculation about possible internal conflicts or legal complications. His motion also emphasised that the withdrawal would not disrupt the trial schedule, which remains set for May 5, 2025.
Combs remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, awaiting trial on multiple charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The accusations stem from alleged incidents at exclusive parties hosted at his Los Angeles residence. Despite the gravity of these allegations, Combs has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.
Ricco’s resignation follows discussions with Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, but no further details were disclosed regarding the reason for his exit. His departure, however, does not leave Combs without representation. He is still backed by five other attorneys, including Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, who have been involved since federal authorities raided Combs’ properties in September.
King Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs leave federal court hand in hand after their father’s bail hearingGetty Images
The legal battle has been intense, with Combs’ defence team recently filing a motion to dismiss one of the charges related to prostitution. The filing argues that the case is unprecedented and selectively enforced, referencing the Mann Act, a century-old law initially designed to combat human trafficking. The defence contends that the law has been unfairly applied in Combs’ case.
Combs, denied bail three times, continues to fight the charges. His legal team insists that he is innocent and has expressed confidence that the trial will clear his name. As the trial date approaches, the impact of Ricco’s resignation on Combs’ defence strategy remains to be seen.