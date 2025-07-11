Swiatek cruises past Bencic to set up Wimbledon final with Anisimova

Highlights:

Iga Swiatek storms into her first Wimbledon final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic

Swiatek will face Amanda Anisimova, who beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka

Anisimova reaches her first Wimbledon final and will break into the top 10 rankings

Sabalenka exits in the semi-final for the second time, despite a strong 2024 season

IGA SWIATEK reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic in just 71 minutes on Centre Court. The 24-year-old, seeded eighth, will face Amanda Anisimova in the final after the American defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set semi-final.

“Honestly, I never even dreamed that it's going to be possible for me to play in the final,” said Swiatek. “So I'm just super-excited and proud of myself and, I don't know, tennis keeps surprising me. I thought I had experienced everything on the court but I didn't experience playing well on grass, so that's the first time. I'm super excited and just enjoying it.”

Swiatek broke early in the match, racing to a 3-0 lead and never allowed the 35th-ranked Bencic to settle. The Swiss player, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, managed to win two games in the first set but was unable to respond as Swiatek took full control in the second.

“Today was just a different level from Iga. She played amazing and I didn't feel like she let me in the match for one second,” said Bencic. “There's nothing I really regret. In the end, she was just too good, and I was a step too short.”

Swiatek has now dropped just one set in the tournament. Although four of her five Grand Slam titles have come at the French Open, she made her first grass-court final at Bad Homburg two weeks ago and has now reached her second on the surface.

Swiatek, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, has won all five of her previous Grand Slam finals. She will face Anisimova in their first professional meeting.

Anisimova, seeded 13th, advanced to her first Wimbledon final after beating Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a match lasting just over two and a half hours.

“This doesn't feel real right now, honestly,” said Anisimova. “Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. I don't know how I pulled it out. We've had so many tough battles and to come out on top and be in the final of Wimbledon is incredible.”

The 23-year-old, who now holds a 6-3 head-to-head record over Sabalenka, won the first set before the Belarusian levelled the match in the second. Anisimova closed out the final set to complete a notable victory.

Anisimova made headlines in 2019 when she reached the semi-finals of the French Open at the age of 17. In 2023, she took an eight-month break from tennis for mental health reasons and dropped out of the top 400. At Wimbledon last year, she failed to qualify for the main draw.

On Thursday, she became only the second player in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final after losing in qualifying at the same event the previous year. She is now guaranteed to enter the top 10 of the rankings on Monday.

“If you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you. It's indescribable to be honest,” she said.

For Sabalenka, it was another disappointment at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old has now failed to progress past the semi-finals at the tournament. She won the US Open last year and reached the finals of both the Australian Open and French Open earlier this season.

“Losing sucks,” Sabalenka said. “You feel like you are getting close to your dream and then this is the end. You always feel like you want to die and not exist any more. But then you sit there a little bit and think about what you could have done differently.”

(With inputs from agencies)