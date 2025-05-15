Skip to content
Sean Diddy Combs caught on camera throwing vase and dragging Cassie Ventura during 2016 hotel assault

The full 2016 footage was played in court as part of the rapper’s ongoing sex-trafficking trial, revealing disturbing details of the assault and aftermath.

Diddy Caught on Camera in Violent 2016 Assault on Cassie Ventura

Surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel shows Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura

Pooja Pillai
May 15, 2025
A disturbing hotel surveillance video from 2016 showing music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs physically attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was recently played in court and is now circulating widely online. The footage, longer and more detailed than previously seen, has resurfaced as part of an ongoing federal sex trafficking case against Combs.

The incident took place at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. In the video, Combs is seen kicking, dragging, and throwing a vase at Ventura during a violent outburst in the hallway. Moments later, hotel security official Israel Florez arrives on the scene. He’s seen stepping in to calm Combs and eventually walking him back to his room while Ventura remains near the lifts.

Florez, now an LAPD officer, testified in court about what he witnessed that night. He said Combs told him the fight started over an argument. Florez also recalled Combs offering him money, first a $100 bribe and later a sack of cash, telling him to keep quiet. Florez said he refused both times and stood guard at the hotel room door to ensure Ventura could safely leave.

During her own testimony, Ventura described years of physical abuse during her relationship with Combs. She recounted that on the day of the hotel attack, she had to attend the premiere of The Perfect Match, her first big film role, despite having a black eye and a swollen lip. She wore sunglasses to hide her injuries and even changed clothes inside a storage room to cover bruises on her legs.

She also spoke about earlier incidents, including a 2013 assault in which she was injured so badly that a plastic surgeon had to stitch up a cut above her eye. She said she later texted Combs a photo of her injuries. His response was: “You pushed it too far.”

Combs' legal team argued in court that the video shown was altered to make his actions look worse and claimed CNN, who first aired the footage, edited and destroyed the original. CNN denied these claims, stating the footage they aired was authentic and unchanged.

Despite the defence’s efforts to question the video’s legitimacy, it remains a central piece of evidence. Prosecutors say attempts were made to buy the footage to keep it from going public.

As the trial continues, the resurfaced footage and testimonies are painting a disturbing picture of the years Ventura says she endured in silence. While Combs' legal team continues to deny wrongdoing and question the video’s authenticity, prosecutors say the evidence speaks for itself.

