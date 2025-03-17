Skip to content
Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian over North West’s music debut with Diddy amid kids' trademark battle

Ye’s explosive claims spark a public battle over parental rights, creative freedom, and the future of their children’s identities.

Kanye West Calls Out Kim Over North West’s Music Debut with Diddy

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s latest clash over North West’s music debut and their children’s trademarks sparks a public controversy

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 17, 2025
Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has launched a public attack against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, accusing her of blocking their daughter North West from featuring on his new song and taking full control of their children’s trademarks. What began as a disagreement over their daughter’s involvement in Ye’s latest track has spiralled into a fierce battle over parental rights, creative freedom, and the future of their children’s identities.

Ye recently dropped a new track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featuring North West, Sean “Diddy” Combs, King Combs, and Chicago artist Jasmine Williams. However, behind the scenes, Kim reportedly intervened to prevent North’s appearance, allegedly sending legal letters to stop her participation. Kim’s reason? She claims to be protecting North from being associated with Diddy, who is currently facing serious legal charges. But critics argue Kim’s move is less about safeguarding her daughter and more about maintaining control.

Kanye West Calls Out Kim Over North West\u2019s Music Debut with DiddyKanye West shares private text messages with Kim Kardashian on Twitter, accusing her of blocking North West’s music appearance and controlling their kids’ trademarksX/buzzingpop


The argument escalated when Ye took to social media, sharing private messages between himself and Kim. In the texts, Kim reminded Ye that he had previously agreed she could trademark their children’s names. She explained that the trademarks were meant to protect them until they turned 18, at which point control would be handed over. Kim defended her decision, saying she was acting in North’s best interests by keeping her away from Diddy’s legal mess.

But Ye wasn’t buying it. In response, he accused Kim of monopolising their kids’ names for her own benefit. He demanded changes to the trademarks and warned that if Kim didn’t amend the agreement, he was prepared to “go to war.” Ye’s words were blunt and emotional: “Neither of us will recover from the public fallout,” he wrote. “You’re going to have to kill me.”


Kanye West Calls Out Kim Over North West\u2019s Music Debut with DiddyKanye West, Kim Kardashian, and their daughter North West now at the centre of a public dispute over music, parenting rights, and trademarksGetty Images


Ye also voiced frustration over what he sees as a larger issue: being side-lined in his children’s lives. He accused Kim and her family of turning his relationship with his kids into little more than supervised visits and claimed they were using the children’s names as business assets.

This latest clash brings to light the deeper struggle over control of their kids’ futures, their names, and their public images. Ye sees the trademarks as a symbol of Kim’s power grab, while Kim insists it’s about protection. But with both sides unwilling to back down, their personal fight is spilling into the public eye, with their children caught in the middle.

