Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up after the viral Grammys stunt?

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, and his wife, Bianca Censori, are once again at the centre of divorce rumours, this time following a series of controversies surrounding Ye. Reports suggest that the couple’s relationship has been strained due to Ye’s recent actions, including allegations of antisemitism and the backlash from selling swastika-themed merchandise.
Sources claim that Censori, 30, reached a breaking point, unwilling to be associated with Ye’s controversies any longer. The tension reportedly escalated after Censori’s near-nude appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which drew widespread criticism. While Ye defended her bold outfit, calling her “smart, talented, brave, and hot,” the incident allegedly deepened the rift between them.
Censori has since been staying at their $35 million Beverly Hills home, while Ye’s whereabouts remain unclear. Adding fuel to the speculation, insiders have hinted that Censori is set to receive a $5 million settlement as part of their separation.
However, a representative for the couple has denied these claims. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Milo Yiannopoulos stated, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Any announcements regarding their private life will come directly from them.” He also criticised the media for repeatedly spreading false reports about their separation, noting that this is not the first time such rumours have surfaced.
The conflicting narratives have left fans questioning the true status of their relationship. While some believe the couple is on the verge of divorce, others argue that the rumours are simply another example of tabloid speculation surrounding Ye’s tumultuous personal life.
Bianca Censori’s bold Grammys outfit sparked controversy and fuelled speculation about her relationship with Kanye WestGetty Images
Ye’s recent controversies have undoubtedly cast a shadow over their marriage. From his inflammatory social media posts to the sale of controversial merchandise, his actions have sparked widespread backlash. Censori, who married Ye in December 2022, has reportedly struggled with the fallout, leading to increased tension between the pair.
As the world watches closely, the future of Ye and Censori’s relationship remains uncertain. Whether they are truly heading for a split or simply navigating another wave of media scrutiny, only time will tell. For now, the couple has not officially addressed the rumours, leaving fans and critics alike to speculate about what lies ahead for one of the most talked-about pairs in the entertainment world.