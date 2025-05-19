Locals stunned as Bianca Censori exposes nipples in sheer top while shopping in Mallorca

In the quiet streets of Santanyí, a small town in Mallorca, Bianca Censori made a scene that was impossible to miss. Dressed in a sheer black mesh top and ultra-short leather hotpants, Kanye West’s wife turned heads and not all in admiration. Local were stunned by the revealing outfit, with some audibly questioning whether what they were seeing was real.

Bianca strolled through the market, flanked by five bodyguards, with Kanye trailing a few steps behind in oversized clothing and dark shades. Her appearance was bold, bare, and unapologetic, which was a stark contrast to the traditional setting, causing visible discomfort among the townspeople.

Bianca Censori shocks Mallorca locals as see-through outfit leaves little to imagination Instagram/montrealmagazines





The couple’s public outing comes amid whispers of growing friction in their relationship. Kanye recently referenced their struggles in his latest album WW3, particularly in a track titled Bianca. In it, he accuses her of trying to have him committed and hints that the two are no longer living as a couple. The song includes troubling lines about tracking her movements and pleads for her to return, revealing both desperation and control.

Their marriage, which began in December 2022 just weeks after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, has never been quiet. From nearly nude red-carpet appearances to controversial public stunts, the couple has consistently chosen spectacle over subtlety. Their most talked-about moment was Bianca’s nearly nude look at the Grammys earlier this year, where she shed a massive fur coat to reveal her bare body on the carpet.





Behind the headlines, sources say tension is growing. Bianca, who holds two architecture degrees from Melbourne and once worked as the head of design at Yeezy, is reportedly eager to step into the spotlight on her own terms. She’s been offered major modelling and brand deals potentially worth up to £4.8 million (₹50.4 crore), but Kanye has allegedly blocked her from accepting them.

“She wants to build her own name,” a source close to the couple said. “But she needs his approval for everything, and he won’t give it.”





While their Spanish getaway was supposed to be a reset, it has only raised more questions about control, independence, and whether Bianca is still willing to live under Kanye’s rules. Whether her public display was an act of defiance or just another headline-grabbing moment, one thing is clear: the cracks in their carefully curated image are beginning to show.