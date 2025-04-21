Bianca Censori posts nude poolside snap as Kanye West accuses her of trying to have him committed

Bianca Censori has returned to Instagram with a latest image, sparking fresh attention amid speculation that her marriage to rapper Kanye West may have come to an end. The Australian architect posted an image to her story showing her standing beside a pool in a sheer, water-soaked outfit. Her face was cropped out of the frame, and the post included no caption, just the image.

This post comes just days after Kanye West dropped a new album titled WW3, where one track named “Bianca” appears to confirm a rift between the pair. In the song, Kanye claims his wife tried to have him committed. He raps, “My baby, she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed.” He also references her panic attacks, his refusal to sleep, and his attempts to track her through an app.

Bianca’s cryptic Instagram story goes viral and has fans reading between the lines amid reports of a split from Kanye West Instagram Screengrab/bbiancacensori





The lyrics go further, suggesting tension with her family. West alleges they want him “locked up” and expresses confusion and desperation over her absence, pleading: “Bianca, I just want you to come back.”

Censori has remained silent throughout the rumours of a breakup until now. Her latest post isn’t a direct statement, but the timing and tone have raised eyebrows. Her Instagram grid has been inactive for about a month. Her last post featured another nearly nude look, leaning against a wall in the same revealing outfit she wore on roller skates earlier that day.

Bianca and Kanye, who now goes by Ye, married in December 2022, not long after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. The couple made headlines for their controversial fashion choices, often leaving very little to the imagination. One of the most talked-about moments was Bianca’s see-through red carpet outfit at the 67th Grammy Awards, which drew heavy backlash online.





Meanwhile, according to insider reports, Bianca has found it hard to leave the relationship due to Kanye’s controlling nature, adding, “She’s gotta go, but he’s obsessed with her.”

Neither Ye nor Bianca has confirmed a split, but the music, the imagery, and the silence in between seem to say a lot without spelling anything out. As of now, the public is left to read between the lyrics and the pixels.