Kanye West says he should have started a family with Paris Hilton, instead of Kim Kardashian

In a chaotic livestream, Kanye accuses Kim of riding Paris Hilton’s fame and compares her to a nanny taking his kids.

Kanye West says he regrets having kids with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West during a livestream where he made controversial comments about Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 26, 2025
Kanye West is once again in the headlines, and again not for good reason. In a messy livestream, the rapper said he should have had children with Paris Hilton instead of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to West, partnering with Hilton would have secured him a bigger slice of the Hilton hotel fortune, something he now feels he missed out on.

Speaking on Twitch, Kanye bluntly said, “Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!” He even joked that he would have been staying in Hilton hotels by now if that had happened. Moments after the rant, Twitch shut down his stream and banned him.

West didn’t stop there. He compared Kim’s early career path to being someone else’s shadow, saying Paris had the real vision and Kim simply followed. He even likened Kim’s rise to how the late Virgil Abloh worked under him before becoming a fashion giant.

In a more biting comment, Kanye dragged in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s old scandal where Schwarzenegger fathered a child with his housekeeper. Kanye compared Kim to a nanny, saying her "only power is to take my kids." He claimed he had "a baby with an assistant," and seemed to suggest Kim only gained status through her proximity to more powerful people.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West attend the Alexander Wang Fashion ShowGetty Images


West and Kardashian who married in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2022, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Despite Kanye's repeated claims that Kim is keeping their children away from him, sources close to Kim say he has access to see them whenever he chooses.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Paris Hilton has responded publicly to his latest outburst. However, Kim has previously said that Kanye’s public attacks are hurtful, especially when they involve their kids.

Paris Hilton, at the centre of Kanye West’s latest controversial comments about his family regretsGetty Images


The livestream, which quickly spiralled out of control, also saw Kanye make hateful remarks about Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities, leading to even more backlash. He praised Elon Musk for letting him post online freely after earlier bans, comparing it to having an unlimited shopping spree.

While Kanye often paints himself as someone speaking uncomfortable truths, many see his latest tirade as another chapter in his ongoing public breakdown. Whether Kim or Paris chooses to respond, the damage and the headlines have already been made.

arnold schwarzeneggerchildrenhilton hotelkim kardashianlivestreamoutburstparis hiltonrappertwitchvirgil ablohkanye west

