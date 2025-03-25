Skip to content
Bianca Censori reportedly trying to escape Kanye West’s grip, but he won’t let go

Sources claim the rapper controls her every move, making it nearly impossible for her to leave.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Bianca Censori is reportedly struggling to distance herself from Kanye West amid growing concerns over his control

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 25, 2025
Bianca Censori is reportedly trying to break free from Kanye West, but sources claim he maintains a strong hold over her life, making it difficult for her to leave.

According to insiders, the 30-year-old architect has been struggling to distance herself from the rapper, who allegedly keeps tabs on her every move. While rumours of trouble in their marriage have been circulating for months, recent reports suggest that Censori has made multiple attempts to step away, only to be drawn back in.

In a recent incident, Censori reportedly left a Los Angeles hotel in an attempt to separate from West. However, according to insiders someone alerted West to her location, prompting him to send security guards to bring her back. “He wouldn’t leave her alone,” the source claimed. “She’s been trying to get away, but it’s been difficult.”

West is currently in Japan, while Censori remains in Los Angeles. The couple had previously spent a significant amount of time in Japan before relocating to various hotels in Los Angeles. The last time they were seen together publicly was in February in West Hollywood.

Censori and West married in December 2022, and their relationship has often been described as unconventional, something like a modern merge of fashion, art, and business. Censori is deeply involved in West’s brand, Yeezy, and her professional and financial ties to him reportedly make leaving even more challenging.

One major source of tension is West’s alleged control over Censori’s public image and fashion choices. Speculation intensified after she attended the Grammys in a sheer dress, with some suggesting that West had dictated her outfit. Adding to the controversy, West later posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AIN’T NO WOKE FEMINIST S**T.”

Meanwhile, West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is reportedly considering filing for sole custody of their four children. This decision follows West’s latest public outbursts, including releasing a song featuring their daughter North alongside rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing legal troubles.

While representatives for West have not commented on the latest reports, sources say Censori is in a difficult situation, trying to regain control of her life while navigating a relationship that appears to be growing more strained by the day. Whether she will be able to fully break away remains to be seen.

