Kanye West admits to tracking wife Bianca Censori after her escape in explosive new song

Kanye West has once again thrown himself into controversy, this time through his latest track, Bianca. The song, which dropped on DJ Akademiks’ platform, offers a raw, unfiltered look into his crumbling marriage with Bianca Censori. In the lyrics, West reveals shocking details about her alleged escape, her attempt to have him institutionalised, and his efforts to track her down. The track has sparked outrage and concern, drawing comparisons to real-life psychological thrillers and high-profile celebrity scandals.

West’s lyrics suggest that his wife reached a breaking point and felt she had no choice but to flee. He raps:

"My baby, she ran away / But first, she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick, I just do not get it."





Reports suggest Bianca had a panic attack following Kanye’s disturbing social media outbursts, which have included inflammatory rants and troubling statements. Sources claim she left in one of his Maybachs, but Kanye’s lyrics reveal a more disturbing detail: he was tracking her in real time.

"I really don’t know where she’s at / I’m tracking my b** through an app / I’m tracking my b**** through the city."*

This revelation has shocked fans and critics, with many calling out Kanye's behaviour as obsessive and unsettling. His apparent need for control has drawn disturbing parallels to toxic celebrity relationships of the past.









Bianca Censori reportedly fled after Kanye's disturbing social media outbursts—his lyrics suggest he tracked her in real time





Perhaps the most alarming claim in Bianca is that Censori and her family wanted Kanye forcibly committed. He raps:

"Her family, they want me locked up / They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet."

Insiders suggest that Bianca's family has been deeply concerned for her well-being, allegedly urging her to distance herself from Kanye. As per insider reports, "She's living under an aggressive situation… he's obsessed with her."





One of the most unsettling lines in Bianca compares their marriage to the scandal-ridden relationship between Cassie and Diddy:

"I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy."

Given the allegations of abuse and control Cassie made against Diddy, this reference has left fans reeling. Some speculate Kanye is acknowledging a toxic dynamic within his own marriage, while others believe he is playing the victim.

Another eyebrow-raising lyric in Bianca suggests Kanye feels under threat:

"I know that they think about killing me / That’s why I got heavy artillery."

With his history of erratic behaviour and controversial statements, this line has heightened concerns about his mental state and potential for further escalation.

- YouTube youtu.be





Despite Kanye’s apparent desperation to win Bianca back, insiders claim she is terrified and looking for a way out. The couple, who held a private ceremony in 2022, have been under constant public scrutiny, with their relationship often making headlines for bizarre fashion choices, risqué photoshoots, and troubling reports of Kanye’s control over Bianca’s life.

With the release of Bianca, one thing is clear: this is far from over. Whether Bianca will return or make a final break remains to be seen. But with Kanye’s ongoing spiral, the situation is only getting more chaotic, and the world is watching every move.