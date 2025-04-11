Kanye West apologises to Jay-Z, then crosses the line with explicit comment about Beyoncé

Kanye West’s relationship with social media has long been chaotic, but his recent posts aimed at Jay-Z and Beyoncé have taken things to another level. What began as an apology quickly spiralled into yet another controversy, one that once again raised eyebrows and tested the limits of public patience.

On Thursday, West tweeted a direct apology to Jay-Z, writing, “I’m sorry Jay Z.” He followed it with a message that hinted at deeper frustration. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry… but when I needed family… none of these rap n—– had my back.” While some saw this as a step toward reconciliation, the moment didn’t last.

Within the hour, West posted a crude comment about Beyoncé, asking whether Jay-Z “ever gets p---y.” The internet was quick to respond, mocking the sudden shift in tone. One user wrote, “You just apologised and now this?” Another added, “This man doesn’t even wait five minutes before backtracking.”

Just weeks earlier, West had posted insensitive remarks questioning the intelligence of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s seven-year-old twins. After initially deleting the post, he brought it back, clarifying that he didn’t remove it out of decency but because he feared being banned from X.

This ongoing behaviour has triggered responses from people close to the couple. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, condemned the remarks, calling them “ignorant and evil.” Her father, Mathew Knowles, added that “people pay a price for being stupid” and urged West to get help. Even Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, reportedly found the comments so upsetting that she no longer wants to engage with him, especially when it comes to discussing children.

West and Jay-Z once collaborated on the critically acclaimed 2011 album Watch the Throne, but their friendship has fractured over the years. Despite West's repeated claims of being misunderstood and his insistence that he speaks his truth, his words continue to alienate peers and fans alike.

In the end, West’s apology to Jay-Z felt less like an olive branch and more like another episode in a long, unpredictable saga, one where progress is undone with a single post.