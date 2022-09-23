Kanye West breaks his silence on co-parenting fight with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it’

Kanye West, 45, and Kim Kardashian, 41, share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, together.

Kim Kardashian (L) and husband US rapper Kanye West (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In his first interview since his split with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West opened up about co-parenting with the reality TV star.

The rapper told Linsey Davis about the struggles of co-parenting his four children with Kim. “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger. But also, ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Ye, 45, and Kim, 41, share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, together. West compared his situation with Kim to his business battles with Adidas and Gap. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing. It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

One of the major causes of concern between Ye and Kim is where their kids will go to school. The rapper said that he wants them to go to his private Christian school, Donda Academy, which is named after his late mother. “I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter. As a dad and as a Christian… I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, and what they’re eating. I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.