Payal Kapadia receives 'historic' Golden Globes nomination

FILMMAKER Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", a Mumbai-set story about three women and their friendship, on Monday (9) received two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture categories.
Earlier this year, the film became the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May.
At the Golden Globes, "All We Imagine As Light" will compete with "Emilia Perez" (France), "The Girl With the Needle" (Poland), "I'm Still Here" (Brazil), "The Seed of the Sacred Fig (US) and the "Vermiglio" (Italy) in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category.
In the Best Director category at the 82nd Golden Globes, Kapadia will compete with "The Brutalist" director Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat of "The Substance", Edward Berger of "Conclave", "Emilia Perez" director Jacques Audiard and Sean Baker for "Anora".
"I’m deeply honoured by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, 'All We Imagine as Light' is still in theatres - please go watch it and support us," Kapadia said in a statement.
Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, Kapadia’s film explores love and friendship in Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses — Prabha and Anu — and their friend Parvati.
Kapadia's feature debut has received a lot of international acclaim since it was premiered at Cannes, where it not only registered the second best award but was also one of the best reviewed movies.
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on January 5 in Los Angeles.