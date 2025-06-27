Skip to content
Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Payal Kapadia invited to Oscars voting body

Indian talents across film acting, direction, and design join international stars like Ariana Grande and Conan O’Brien in the Academy’s 2025 voting class.

Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Payal Kapadia

Kamal Haasan Ayushmann Khurrana and Payal Kapadia invited to Oscars Academy in global list of 534 members

Getty Images
Jun 27, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Payal Kapadia among Indian invitees to the Academy’s 2025 voting class
  • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extends membership to 534 new global members
  • Other Indian honourees include Maxima Basu, Ranabir Das, and Smriti Mundhra
  • Hollywood invitees include Ariana Grande, Conan O’Brien, Jason Momoa, and Jodie Comer

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, critically acclaimed star Ayushmann Khurrana, and All We Imagine as Light director Payal Kapadia have been invited to join the Oscars Academy’s 2025 voting body. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 534 new members from across the globe, recognising diverse contributions to cinema across disciplines.

Indian artists gain spotlight in new Academy class

This year’s invite list is a significant moment for Indian cinema, with six industry professionals selected for their work across acting, direction, design, and technical fields. Kamal Haasan, known for groundbreaking films like Nayakan and Vikram, and Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrated for Article 15 and Andhadhun, were chosen in the acting category.

Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana attends an event at the FICCI Frames 2024 Getty Images


Payal Kapadia’s inclusion is especially noteworthy following her historic Cannes win for All We Imagine as Light, which made her the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix. Two of her key collaborators on the film were also invited: cinematographer Ranabir Das and costume designer Maxima Basu.

Kamal Haasan,Kamal Haasan waves as he attends a press conference for 'Thug Life'Getty Images


Also joining the list are documentary filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, known for St. Louis Superman and Warden, and visual effects artist Abishek Nair, credited on Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Fate of the Furious.

Payal KapadiaPayal Kapadia smiles during the Jury photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film FestivalGetty Images


Global mix includes Conan O’Brien and Ariana Grande

Alongside the Indian names, the Academy's 2025 class features a host of international stars and creators. Hollywood figures like Ariana Grande, Conan O’Brien, Jodie Comer, Jeremy Strong, and Jason Momoa were among those invited.

According to the Academy, this year’s class includes representatives from 60 countries, with 45% of the invitees belonging to underrepresented communities. Only those who accept the invitation will be added to the voting body, which currently includes over 10,000 eligible members.

The 2026 Oscars ceremony will take place on 15 March, with nominations set to be revealed on 22 January. Veteran host Conan O’Brien will host the event.

academy awardsindian cinemabollywoodhollywoodoscars

