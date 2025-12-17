Skip to content
‘Homebound’ enters Oscars 2026 shortlist as India targets first International Feature nomination in decades

Neeraj Ghaywan’s drama on caste and friendship streams on Netflix as Oscar voters weigh international contenders.

Homebound Oscars 2026 shortlist

‘Homebound’ shortlisted for Oscars 2026 as India returns to a crowded International Feature race

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Homebound Oscars 2026 slot puts Neeraj Ghaywan’s drama in the final 15 for Best International Feature
  • The Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa film began its run at Cannes 2025
  • Netflix is currently streaming the feature after its cinema release in September
  • Final Oscar nominations are due on 22 January, with the ceremony on 15 March

Homebound Oscars 2026 news landed this week, placing Neeraj Ghaywan’s feature in the Academy shortlist for Best International Feature Film. A small Indian drama, led by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, now sits among 15 entries from around the world. The timing works for streaming audiences as well. The film is on Netflix, and the platform has pushed it quietly since November.

Homebound Oscars 2026 shortlist


Why Homebound Oscars 2026 matters for Indian cinema

Indian cinema has not reached the final five in this category for more than two decades. Lagaan was the last nominee. Before that came Salaam Bombay! and Mother India. Those three titles made the category, but none won. Only Last Film Show, a Gujarati coming-of-age tale, reached the shortlist in recent years and did not progress further.

India’s official entry faced 80-plus global submissions to reach this stage. The Academy’s voting rule makes it harder. Members opting into the category must watch all competing films before casting a ballot. This prevents casual voting.

The film landed in cinemas on 26 September 2025 after a festival run. Its Cannes premiere in May pushed interest abroad. Netflix released it on 21 November.


What Homebound Oscars 2026 is about on screen

Ghaywan sets the story in a small North Indian town. Two boys grow up together: Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter, and Chandan, played by Vishal Jethwa. They want to be police officers, but life cuts those plans down. Caste limits their reach and religion shapes how the town sees them. A girl, played by Janhvi Kapoor, adds another layer.

Ghaywan has handled caste before, most visibly in his earlier features. Here he keeps the camera close. Khatter plays the hopeful one. Jethwa carries defeat on his face. Kapoor barely raises her voice. These choices keep things grounded.


How the industry reacted to the Oscar shortlist

Karan Johar produced Homebound under Dharma. He wrote that he felt “proud” and “over the moon” about its journey from Cannes to the shortlist. Ghaywan thanked viewers online and said the team was grateful for the support.

The competition is heavy. France is in with It Was Just an Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi. Park Chan-wook runs for South Korea with No Other Choice. Norway has Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value. Argentina’s Belén and Japan’s Kokuho are also in play. These are countries with long Academy histories, and India has never won this category.


Voting for the final nominees runs from 12 January to 16 January. The Homebound Oscars 2026 fate will be known on 22 January. The 98th Academy Awards take place on 15 March.

