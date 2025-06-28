Skip to content
7 biggest moments at Glastonbury 2025 from Pulp reunion buzz to Kneecap controversy

Political drama secret sets and high-stakes headliners shape a chaotic and unforgettable weekend at Worthy Farm.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 28, 2025
You think you're coming to Glastonbury for the music. That’s what you tell yourself. But then, by Day 4, it’s Saturday afternoon, the sun’s hammering down like it’s got a personal vendetta against pasty Brits, and the air’s thick with sunscreen, spilled cider, and pure anticipation.

Something big’s brewing. Something secret. Something that makes you feel like you're standing on the edge of history, or at least a really, really good party. There’s joy and rebellion here. Tears and beer. Political fire and surprise reunions.

Then somewhere between the late-night raves, the 2 AM ska-techno-klezmer, and the silent sobbing during Lewis Capaldi’s return, it hits you: Glastonbury isn’t just about who’s playing. It’s about who you become when you’re here.

Festival goers at Glastonbury festival 2025Getty Images


1. The Pyramid Stage Whisper: Is Jarvis REALLY Back?!

That prime-time slot at 6:15 PM listed as "Patchwork"? Nobody’sbuying it. Everyone thinks it’s a secret Pulp reunion. The rumour mill is wild,and SecretGlasto is dropping heavy hints.Ester from Norwich has been waiting at the front since earlymorning. She said, “If it’s not Pulp, I’m starting a riot. Or just crying intomy warm cider.”Could it really be Pulp, after 30 years? Backup guesses areHAIM or Chappell Roan, but the Pulp energy is strong. So, don’t miss it!

Pyramid Stage crowd swells ahead of the mystery Patchwork act rumoured to be Pulp Instagram/glastofest


2. Kneecap & the firestorm: Music, politics & “everyone is welcome”

Irish rap trio Kneecap hit the West Holts stage at 4 PM and stirred up big controversy. One of the members, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, is out on bail for serious charges linked to Hezbollah.

PM Keir Starmer criticised their booking, and a leaked letter from music execs added pressure.

But Glastonbury stood firm. Emily Eavis said, “Everyone is welcome here.” Over 100 artists, including Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., and even the rumoured Pulp, signed a counter-letter in support.

The BBC will still air the set live (though it might delay it on iPlayer). Expect pro-Palestine chants, strong emotions, and a packed crowd. Arrive early!

Kneecap welcome as political tension surrounds their setGetty Images


3. Survival mode: Glasto in the heat

It’s 26°C today, with 30°C expected tomorrow. The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat alert. Stay safe:

• Drink water often. There are over 800 taps, so use them.

• Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen. Keep reapplying.

• Find shade, like on Dragon’s Tail hill or other quiet zones.

• Watch for signs of heat exhaustion: dizziness, nausea, fainting.


4. Tonight’s headliner clash: choose your fighter

Saturday night is packed, and you’ll need to choose carefully:

• Neil Young & Chrome Hearts (Pyramid, 10 PM): Classic songs like “Heart of Gold” and “Old Man.” He’s unpredictable but a true Glastonbury icon.

• Charli XCX (Other Stage, 10:30 PM): Wild Brat energy, chaos, and late-night dancing. The Other Stage is bigger this year but getting there will be tough, so take a side route.

• Doechii (West Holts, 10:45 PM): Experimental and innovative. If you want something new and exciting, she’s the one to catch.

No easy choices here. Just decide what kind of night you want.



5. Beyond the big names: Glasto’s hidden gems

Fat Dog (2 AM set): A wild mix of ska, techno, and klezmer. Already being called “show of the weekend.”

Lorde : Did a surprise morning set at Woodsies, performing tracks from her upcoming album Virgin.

The Binnies : 17,000 hand-painted bins around the site. Artist Sarah Lawrence painted one “for someone who never got to Glastonbury.” Powerful stuff, right?

Lewis Capaldi : Came back to the Pyramid stage Friday. He pushed through and finished songs he’d struggled with before. Said, “I’m f---ing back, baby.” Huge moment.


6. The squeeze: crowd control & strategy tips

• South East Corner (Afternoon): Busy with day raves. Expect big crowds.

Kneecap (4 PM, West Holts): It’ll be packed. Have a backup plan: Bob Vylan is on at 2:30 PM.

Kate Nash (9 PM, Left Field) and Scissor Sisters (10:30 PM, Woodsies): Very likely to be one-in, one-out entry. Get there early.

Charli XCX : Main routes will be packed. Use alternate paths to avoid the jam.

Crowds of festival-goers fill the pathways during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025Getty Images


7. A look at what’s coming: Sunday & beyond

Sunday Showdown: Olivia Rodrigo (Pyramid, 9:45 PM) vs. The Prodigy (Other Stage, 9:45 PM). Two different generations, one final choice.

2026 Fallow Year: No Glastonbury next year. The land and the cows are taking a break. Emily Eavis said they packed “two years into one” for 2025. So make this one count!


The heart of it all (a different kind of sign-off)

Glastonbury 2025 isn't just a festival. Right now, in the dusty, sun-baked field, it feels like the whole messy, beautiful, infuriating, glorious world squeezed into one place.

Jarvis Cocker might step into the light after decades. A band plays under a political storm cloud, testing what "welcome" really means. An old man sings about gold hearts while a pop futurist throws a Brat party across the way. Kids paint bins for loved ones gone.

We’re all sweating buckets, navigating human rivers, and maybe crying during Capaldi.

It’s contradictions crashing together. It’s the sheer, exhausting effort of being here, present, in the heat and the noise and the magic. It’s imperfect. It’s overwhelming. It’s political. It’s personal. It’s a hundred thousand stories colliding under a relentless sun.

That’s the Glastonbury paradox. It asks everything of you: your stamina, your choices, maybe even your convictions.

And in return? It gives you this: the pure, unfiltered, slightly chaotic pulse of right now. Hold onto it. Because in this field, today, everything feels possible.

Even a Pulp reunion.

Especially a Pulp reunion.

See you at the Pyramid. Bring water.

