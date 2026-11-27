Highlights
- Thom Evans, 41, announced on Friday 27 November that he and his fiancée, Nicole Scherzinger, 48, are no longer together, after seven years
- In his Instagram statement, the former Scotland rugby player said he "respect[s] Nicole's decision", suggesting she ended the relationship
- The pair met in 2019 on The X Factor: Celebrity, where she was a judge and he was in the boy band Try Star, and got engaged in 2023
- Scherzinger had not commented on the split at the time of writing, and no reason has been given
Thom Evans says he respects Nicole Scherzinger's decision. The former rugby player announced on Friday that his seven-year relationship with the Pussycat Dolls singer is over.
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans: the facts
|Question
|Answer
|Announced
|Friday 27 November 2026, on Thom Evans's Instagram Stories
|Who
|Nicole Scherzinger, 48, and Thom Evans, 41
|Together
|Seven years, since 2019
|Engaged
|June 2023
|Who ended it
|Evans's statement suggests it was Scherzinger's decision
|Scherzinger's response
|None, as of Friday
|Reason
|Not given
What did Thom Evans say?
"It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together," Evans wrote. Calling it "an incredibly difficult time", he added: "Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole's decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life."
Has Nicole Scherzinger responded?
Not publicly. The Pussycat Dolls singer had not commented on the split at the time of writing. Reports note that she last posted a picture of Evans on Instagram in September, and say it is unclear what led to the separation.
How did Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans meet?
On television. In 2019, Scherzinger was a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity, alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh. Evans was a contestant in the boy band Try Star, who finished fifth. Evans has said that his first thought on meeting her was: "She's out of my league."
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans: the timeline
|When
|What happened
|2019
|They meet on The X Factor: Celebrity, and are reportedly seen together in London after the final
|January 2020
|Scherzinger confirms they are dating, and they make their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes
|June 2023
|She announces their engagement on Instagram with "I said yes", over photos of Evans on one knee on a beach in Hawaii, where she was born. Evans captions his own post "My Ever After"
|January 2026
|Scherzinger shares photographs from a holiday in the Maldives, with Evans
|27 November 2026
|Evans announces they have split
Who is Thom Evans?
A former Scotland international rugby player who later became a model and television personality. He is 41.
What happens next?
Nothing has been announced. Neither Evans nor Scherzinger has said anything about a wedding, and none of the reports reviewed says what led to the decision.