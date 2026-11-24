Highlights

Sooryavanshi, 15, hit 204 off 53 balls with 28 sixes

Fastest List A hundred (28 balls) and double hundred (52 balls)

India A chased the UAE's 250 in just 14.2 overs

India-born UAE batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia hit 130 on Guru Nanak Jayanti

INDIA's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, smashed 204 off 53 balls for India A against the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Tuesday (24), breaking List A records for the fastest hundred and fastest double hundred.

The left-hander hit 28 sixes as India A chased down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs in a Group B match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup. It was a must-win game for India A, who had lost to Pakistan Shaheens in their previous match.

Sooryavanshi reached his hundred off 28 balls, one delivery faster than Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous record. His second hundred took just 24 more balls, bringing up 200 off 52 deliveries. That is roughly half the 103 balls Chad Bowes needed for Canterbury when he set the previous mark.

He also broke his own record for the fastest 150, reaching it in 40 balls. His 28 sixes are the most ever hit in a senior men's innings, according to reports.

The teenager had a let-off when he was dropped in the 11th over, before going on to complete his double century.

The innings came after he had failed to score in India A's first two games.

"I didn't score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for bowlers so I decided to back my game. Mindset was same as every game, wanted to bat long," said Sooryavanshi.

India A captain Tilak Varma said: "No words to say for him. I would only say it's like absolute carnage."

"The way he played, I think first five overs the match was done, five overs we are 100 and the way he carried on after that, it was tremendous to watch. Honestly, everyone knows how he can hit the sixes."

Why it matters

Tuesday's innings caps an extraordinary year for the teenager. In July, he became India's youngest men's international when he made his T20I debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

He was also the leading run-scorer in this year's IPL, making 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals at a strike rate of 237.30. He has now set records in the IPL, international cricket and List A cricket before his 16th birthday.

The India-born batter who made the UAE's total

The UAE's 249 for eight was built on 130 off 144 balls from Harpreet Singh Bhatia, a 35-year-old who was born in India and became a UAE citizen earlier this year.

Harpreet represented India at under-19 level and played 86 first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He also played nine IPL matches for Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants, as well as club cricket in the UK.

He made his international debut for the UAE in April based on his UAE passport. Under the ICC's eligibility criteria, he would otherwise have needed three years' residency to qualify.

He held the innings together after the UAE lost both openers cheaply, hitting 12 fours and four sixes, including two straight sixes off India pacer Harshit Rana. The first of those, off a slower ball, brought up his seventh List A hundred.

He was visibly emotional after reaching three figures against the country of his birth, and linked the innings to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"I had a thought this morning that today is Guru Nanak Jayanti. I got a feeling that I'm going to score a hundred today. I want to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab," he said.

"There was always motivation to score against a big team. And India is a very good side, and I'm glad that I made it."

Harpreet was eventually dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan in the 47th over. Arshad was India A's best bowler, taking four for 43 from his 10 overs. Harshit, who is looking to prove his match fitness after injury, was the most expensive, conceding 63 runs in his 10 overs for one wicket.

Pakistan Shaheens have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group B. India A are expected to join them after their second win in three matches.

(with inputs from agencies)