Highlights:
- SEVA Trust UK marked its tenth anniversary with an awards ceremony at the House of Commons.
- The event was hosted by Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin and brought together representatives from four countries.
- The charity's SEVA Dhaam Ashram in India provides free care and rehabilitation for children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- The UK–India Impact Awards recognised charities, volunteers and organisations for contributions to education, humanitarian work and community development.
- The anniversary also saw the launch of Anant Parvaah Trust, an initiative funded by the Sekhon family.
Bedford-based charity SEVA Trust UK has celebrated a decade of humanitarian and community service with a UK–India Impact Awards ceremony at the House of Commons, recognising individuals, charities and organisations working to improve lives across communities.
The anniversary event brought together parliamentarians, community representatives, faith leaders, volunteers and business figures from the UK, India, Canada and the United States. It was hosted and chaired by Mohammad Yasin MP, Member of Parliament for Bedford and Kempston, with Dr Baljit Kaur Upadhyay serving as master of ceremonies.
Among the distinguished guests were Professor Gurch Randhawa, His Majesty's Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire; Gurinder Singh Josan CBE MP; Professor Jagtar Singh CBE; Amritpal Singh Maan OBE; and Dr Balbir Singh Gabri.
Founded in 2016, SEVA Trust UK works across the UK and India, supporting humanitarian causes, education, healthcare, community development and social welfare.
A decade of humanitarian service
Founder and chairman Charan Kanwal Singh Sekhon MBE reflected on the charity's journey and paid tribute to his late father, Master Narinder Singh Sekhon, whose values inspired him to establish the organisation. He also acknowledged the support of Baba Fauja Singh Ji during the charity's launch in Bedford and India.
The anniversary held particular significance as the organisation returned to Parliament, where its national launch took place on November 14, 2016.
At the centre of its work is the Sikh principle of Seva, or selfless service. The charity operates through a volunteer-led model, with its trustees and leadership team contributing their time, expertise and resources without drawing salaries.
A film presented during the celebrations highlighted the organisation's work over the past decade, including the development of SEVA Dhaam Ashram in India. The facility provides free care and rehabilitation for children living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
SEVA Trust
The charity also supports vulnerable people in the UK. Since 2020, it has provided staple food supplies and hot meals to Bedford-based charity SMART CJS, which supports people experiencing homelessness.
One of the event's personal accounts came from Shivangi, who received assistance from SEVA Trust UK as an international student during the COVID-19 pandemic. She later became a volunteer with the organisation.
UK–India Impact Awards recognise community contributions
The awards recognised contributions across humanitarian service, education, environmental sustainability, cultural preservation and community support.
Bedfordshire recipients included Jaswinder Kumar BEM and Rani Kaur BEM for their community work through Sri Guru Ravidass Sabha, while Shaminder Singh Garcha and Dalbir Kaur Garcha were recognised for more than four decades of service by the Garcha family.
Other recipients included Bedford Bandhan Group for supporting women and strengthening community cohesion, City Sikhs for mentoring and professional networking, and UNITED SIKHS International for humanitarian work and support for vulnerable students.
The Paul Hamlyn Foundation was recognised for supporting around 700 projects in India over three decades. The Roundglass Foundation received recognition for its work in girls' sport, youth development and environmental initiatives in Punjab.
The ceremony also honoured contributions to Punjabi music and charitable service by Channi Singh OBE and Mona Singh.
The India Leadership Awards recognised individuals supporting the charity's programmes in India, including Naresh Kumar Mittal, who has led its Indian operations since 2021 and spearheaded the development of SEVA Dhaam Ashram.
Corporate and individual supporters were also recognised for funding facilities and services at the ashram, including a women's physiotherapy hall, solar power infrastructure, water purification facilities and medical equipment.
New initiative launched to promote education and legacy
The anniversary programme also marked the launch of Anant Parvaah Trust, an independent initiative funded entirely by the Sekhon family. It includes biographies of Master Joginder Singh Ji and Master Narinder Singh Sekhon, alongside an educational website dedicated to the life and legacy of Master Joginder Singh Ji.
During the closing address, Professor Jagtar Singh CBE announced that SEVA Trust UK had received the 'Best Community Impact Charity, Bedfordshire & India 2026' award at the Top 100 Awards.
As it enters its second decade, the charity said it would continue its work through UK–India partnerships, volunteer contributions and community-led initiatives.