Highlights

Kit Harington's Jon Snow is set to return in Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, a new video game.

Players will be able to use the character to fight the Night King and change key events from the television series.

Harington has previously indicated that he wants to move on from playing Jon Snow in live-action projects.

Game of Thrones fans will get another chance to see Jon Snow in action in 2027, but his return comes with a twist. Kit Harington's popular character is making a comeback in a new video game rather than a television series or film.

Titled Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, the upcoming strategy game is set in the world of Westeros and will allow players to rewrite history by taking part in some of the franchise's most memorable events.

Jon Snow will be among the characters available to players, who can use him to take on the Night King. The storyline offers fans an opportunity to change the outcome of one of the show's most divisive moments.

Jon Snow returns, but not on screen

The character's return is particularly notable because Harington has previously suggested that he is ready to leave Jon Snow behind in live-action projects.

The actor spent a decade playing the role across eight seasons of Game of Thrones. He has spoken about wanting to explore different projects after spending so much of his career associated with the fantasy series.

Harington has also joined another major fantasy franchise, having been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series.

More Game of Thrones projects are on the way

The video game is part of a wider expansion of the Game of Thrones franchise.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, is set to return for its second season in the first half of 2027. The series is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon is expected to return for its fourth and final season, although filming is not scheduled to begin until 2027, with its release anticipated in 2028.

Warner Bros. has also announced plans for a live-action Game of Thrones film, currently scheduled to reach cinemas on June 1, 2029. Owen Harris is attached to direct, with a screenplay by Beau Willimon and Mattson Tomlin.

Harington recently reunited with his former Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner in the horror thriller The Dreadful, which is available to stream on Prime Video.

While a live-action return for Jon Snow remains uncertain, War for Westeros will give fans another opportunity to step into his world and imagine a different fate for the character.