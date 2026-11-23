Highlights

Vijay, M.K. Stalin, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Rajinikanth attended Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception.

A photograph featuring Vijay, Stalin, Rajinikanth and Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran attracted attention online.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and several chief ministers and political leaders were also among the guests.

The wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sun TV Network executive director Kavya Maran brought together prominent political leaders and film stars in Chennai on Saturday (November 21).

Among those attending were Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay, DMK president M.K. Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and veteran actor Rajinikanth.

Photographs from the event attracted attention on social media, particularly one showing Vijay alongside Rajinikanth, Stalin and Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Political rivals share the spotlight

The gathering offered a rare public moment featuring leaders from rival political camps. Another photograph showing Rajinikanth, Stalin and Palaniswami engaged in conversation also caught the attention of social media users.

The event attracted several prominent political figures from across India.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh minister for human resources development Nara Lokesh were among the guests.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan also attended the celebrations.

Cinema veterans join the celebrations

Rajinikanth's presence added to the star power of the occasion. The actor is related to Anirudh, while Stalin has family ties to the Maran family.

The reception brought together personalities from politics, cinema and business, with photographs of the gathering becoming a talking point online.