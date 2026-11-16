Highlights
- Sai Pallavi asked Dhanush to continue acting amid rumours of his possible political entry.
- She referred to Vijay's decision to leave films and pursue politics.
- The actor praised Dhanush's influence on audiences, citing his film Polladhavan as an example.
Sai Pallavi makes a request to Dhanush
According to India Today, Sai Pallavi said she had noticed political flags on her way to the event, prompting her to reflect on Vijay's transition from cinema to politics.
Sharing her thoughts in Tamil, she said: “Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act.”
She added that Dhanush's performances and the realistic stories he brings to audiences have a lasting influence.
“Performances like his, the realistic stories he brings to the audience, have a lasting impact. After Polladhavan, so many people bought that bike and picked up that style and attitude. It takes a real actor to create that kind of influence,” she said.
Concluding her remarks, Sai Pallavi made one more appeal to her co-star.
“So no matter which path you take, please continue to act. We'll all be missing a great actor. This is my request to him,” she added.
What we know about Dhanush's political rumours
Speculation about Dhanush potentially entering politics has drawn attention, although the actor has not confirmed any such plans in the remarks reported.
Sai Pallavi's comments also brought Vijay's political journey into the conversation. The actor, who became Tamil Nadu chief minister after entering politics, stepped away from his film career to focus on his political commitments.
About OM: Chapter One
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter One stars Dhanush as an undercover special task force officer, while Sai Pallavi plays Nithya Reddy, a CBI/IPS officer leading the operation.
The trailer, titled OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, also features Mammootty in a mysterious role connected to an illegal smuggling network.
The action drama is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 20, with versions in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.