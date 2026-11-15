Bradford hosts first Pakistani women’s business delegation

Highlights

First Pakistani women’s business delegation visits Bradford

Forum brings together civic leaders and businesses from the UK and Pakistan

Delegates explore partnerships in finance, manufacturing, education and other sectors

BRADFORD WEST MP Naz Shah joined civic and business leaders in welcoming a delegation of Pakistani women entrepreneurs and industry leaders to the city earlier this month.

The UK-Pakistan Bradford Business & Delegation Networking Forum was held on November 6 at Guardian House, the headquarters of Inspired Neighbourhoods Group in the city centre.

Organised by the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) in partnership with Women of Fortitude CIC, the event was supported by Inspired Neighbourhoods. It brought together civic representatives, business leaders and entrepreneurs from both countries to explore opportunities for trade and partnerships.

Other participants included Rashid Iqbal, chief executive of PBBC; Owais Hussain Farooqi, trade and investment officer at the Pakistan Consulate; Rebecca Fitzgerald, president of Bradford Chamber of Commerce; and Farah Butt, chair of the Manufacturing Advisory Board at West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Bradford Council leader Cllr Stephen Place.

The visit was part of the Pakistani delegation's UK tour, which also included London and Manchester.

Political and business leaders attend

The forum was hosted by Andleeb Hanif, co-founder and managing editor of Asian Express and chair of the Business Power Awards. It was led by Aaliya Khan, PBBC's director of trade and head of women's entrepreneurship, who is also founder and executive director of Women of Fortitude CIC.

Khan said bringing the delegation to Bradford for the first time was a proud moment.

Aaliya Khan Film Haus Media

She said the aim was to connect businesses from Pakistan and the UK and create opportunities for partnerships, trade and investment that could benefit Bradford and the wider West Yorkshire region.

"As Founder of Women of Fortitude CIC, empowering women and supporting their economic independence is equally close to my heart. I want to see more women accessing the networks and opportunities they need to succeed," she said.

The women's delegation was led by Saima Sukhera of PBBC. A separate delegation, Made in Pakistan, was led by Muhammad Rizwan Jaffar, founder and chairman of the Made in Pakistan Corporate Club.

Delegates introduced their businesses and outlined areas where they hoped to work with British companies. A networking session allowed Bradford businesses to establish direct contacts with the visiting entrepreneurs.

Supporting women in business, particularly those seeking to enter international markets and industries traditionally dominated by men, was one of the main themes of the meeting.

Bradford's historic links with Pakistan

Bradford's links with Pakistan go back several decades. The city became a major centre of the wool trade during the 19th century, attracting merchants from across Europe.

Speakers and delegates during the event Film Haus Media

After the Second World War, workers from Pakistan moved to Bradford to work in its mills. Many later established businesses, helping shape the city's commercial and cultural links with the country.

Assim Hussain, chief executive of Inspired Neighbourhoods Group, said it was a privilege to welcome the first Pakistani women's business delegation to Bradford.

"Bradford was built on international trade, and our ties with Pakistan run deep through family, culture and business. Days like this turn those ties into real partnerships," he said.

He added that the organisation was proud to support PBBC and Women of Fortitude and hoped the contacts made at the forum would lead to lasting trade between Yorkshire and Pakistan.