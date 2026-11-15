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Prince William and Catherine to visit India for Earthshot Prize awards

Princess of Wales to accompany her husband to Mumbai for three-day India visit, including the annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 7, 2026 in London, England.

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 15, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Trip marks Catherine’s most high-profile overseas engagement since undergoing preventative chemotherapy in 2024.
  • Earthshot Prize will award £1 million each to five projects working on environmental solutions.
  • Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt and Take That among celebrities expected at the awards ceremony.

CATHERINE, PRINCESS OF WALES, will undertake her biggest foreign trip since having cancer treatment when she joins her husband Prince William in India for his annual Earthshot Prize awards this week.

Heir-to-the-throne William, 44, and Catherine are flying out for a three-day visit to Mumbai, including Tuesday's (17) awards ceremony.

For Catherine, 44, the trip marks her most high-profile overseas visit since she had preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer in 2024. While she is now in remission, she says the illness still impacts her life.

William, like his father King Charles, has made campaigning on the environment one of his biggest causes and founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to find solutions to climate change. It awards five winners £1 million ($1.3m) each to scale up their projects.

"For the prince, Earthshot is ultimately about replacing pessimism with possibility," a spokesperson for the couple's office at Kensington Palace said.

"It is about demonstrating that while the environmental challenges facing our planet are serious, the ingenuity, determination and creativity being applied to solving them are every bit as powerful."

'Biggest award ceremony'

At the awards ceremony, which organisers say will be its biggest so far, the royals will be joined by a number of celebrities including Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That, who will give their first-ever performance in India.

"To be performing here for the very first time, after all these years, and alongside the extraordinary people creating a better future for our planet - is really special," the group said in a statement.

Away from Earthshot, the royals will also attend events linked to Indian cricket, fashion and cinema.

Catherine's return to overseas engagements

Since her illness, Catherine has ⁠significantly reduced her official workload, saying she was taking each day as it comes. While her public appearances have gradually increased, she has not joined William on any previous foreign trips.

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 came in May when she travelled alone to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development.

"I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time," she said in an interview published this week in the latest edition of Country Life magazine, for which William was guest editor.

(Reuters)

alia bhattcatherine princess of walesclimate changeearthshot prizerami maleksachin tendulkarkensington palaceearthshot prize awardspreventative chemotherapycatherine cancer diagnosisprince william and catherine india visit
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