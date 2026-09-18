Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is coming to Mumbai with Karan Johar as host here’s what to expect

Karan Johar will host the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Night.

The ceremony will take place in Mumbai on November 17.

Johar will be the first Indian to host the event.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020.

Five winners will each receive £1 million.

Karan Johar is taking on a rather unexpected new role, hosting an awards ceremony founded by Prince William.

The filmmaker has been announced as the host of the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Night, which will take place in Mumbai on November 17. The event marks the first time the prestigious environmental awards will be held in India, with Johar becoming the first Indian to host the annual ceremony.

The announcement has also brought together two worlds that do not usually share the same stage: Bollywood and the British royal family.

Johar recently met Prince William ahead of the event, with the pair appearing together as this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists were announced. The unexpected collaboration quickly caught the attention of social media users, with one reaction calling it “not on my bingo card.”

For Johar, however, the opportunity carries significance beyond the celebrity factor.

Karan Johar calls hosting role a matter of pride

Speaking about his new role, Johar said he was proud to become the first Indian to host the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, particularly because the event is taking place in Mumbai.

The filmmaker drew a connection between his work in cinema and the environmental innovators being recognised by the Earthshot Prize.

“In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one,” Johar said.

He added that Prince William’s vision gives people not only reasons to hope but also ideas that can be acted upon.

Johar said he was honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give recognition to the people working on environmental solutions.

His appointment puts a familiar Bollywood face at the centre of an international event that brings together environmentalists, innovators, businesses, funders and communities.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize comes to Mumbai

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 with the aim of supporting innovative solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

Each year, 15 finalists are selected across five categories, with five eventual winners receiving financial support to develop their solutions.

The 2026 edition will feature finalists working across areas including climate change, nature conservation, clean air, ocean protection and waste reduction.

The Mumbai ceremony will form part of a wider two-day gathering designed to connect the finalists with global leaders, businesses, investors and other organisations that can help their ideas grow.

The Earthshot Prize has previously held its awards ceremonies in cities including London, Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Singapore and Boston.

Mumbai will now become the host city for the 2026 edition.

Five winners to receive £1 million each

A total of 15 finalists will compete for the five Earthshot Prize awards, with each winner receiving £1 million to help fund and expand their environmental solution.

The finalists were selected from thousands of nominations from around the world. India has a notable presence in this year’s edition, with Indian organisations among the finalists.

The awards will ultimately celebrate five solutions that demonstrate how environmental challenges can be tackled through innovation and practical action.

For Johar, the November ceremony will be a departure from the film awards and entertainment events he has traditionally hosted.

It will also put him in front of an international audience alongside one of Britain's most prominent public figures.

And while the environmental mission remains at the heart of the event, the sight of Karan Johar hosting an awards night founded by Prince William in Mumbai has already given social media plenty to discuss.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Night will be held on November 17 in Mumbai, where the five winners will be announced.