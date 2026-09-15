John Torode: my wife's cancer diagnosis "changed everything" for me

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have spent the past year moving between two very different kinds of difficult. His came first: a very public, contested departure from MasterChef after two decades on the show. Hers came after: a breast cancer diagnosis in July, followed by surgery that saved her breast and nipple while removing the cancer entirely. Speaking together recently, both said the second event reshaped how they think about the first.

Torode put it plainly. Faulkner's diagnosis, he said, "changed absolutely everything" for him, adding that health and being with his wife now outweighs everything else that's happened around them. It's a notable thing for him to say given how much upheaval his own career went through in the twelve months before it.

What actually happened with Faulkner's diagnosis

Faulkner revealed in July that she'd undergone surgery after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Surgeons successfully removed the cancer while saving her breast and nipple, and she's since told followers she's feeling considerably better than she was in the immediate aftermath. She's been candid about how close the diagnosis came to being missed entirely, crediting a routine mammogram with catching it in time, and has used her own platform to push others toward the same screening, telling followers directly: "Don't put them off, go, because they found this."

The diagnosis carries a particular weight for Faulkner beyond the surgery itself. Her mother, Julie, died of throat cancer at 44 when Faulkner was still a teenager, and she's said she used to shut down entirely whenever cancer came up in conversation afterward. Speaking about her own diagnosis, she described having to consciously talk herself past the instinct that this couldn't happen to her too, an instinct shaped directly by watching it happen to her mother decades earlier. Sorting through her late mother's jewellery and old belongings in the days around her own diagnosis, by her own account, brought a lot of that loss back at once, something both she and Torode have said left them visibly upset revisiting it together.

The MasterChef exit sitting underneath all of it

Torode's own difficult year predates his wife's diagnosis by several months. He left MasterChef last year after twenty years as a judge, following an inquiry into allegations that he'd used an offensive racist term, a finding the inquiry upheld. Torode has maintained he has no recollection of the incident in question, saying at the time that the investigation couldn't even confirm when it was alleged to have happened. He's said to have been referencing a lyric from Kanye West's "Gold Digger," which contains a racial slur, at a wrap party years earlier. Whatever the full truth of a single, disputed moment years in the past, the professional fallout was immediate and total: two decades on one of Britain's best-known food shows ended without Torode hearing directly from the BBC that his contract wouldn't continue.

He addressed it at the time with more resignation than anger, saying simply that it was "time to pass the cutlery to someone else." Celebrity MasterChef, filmed alongside Grace Dent, along with two Christmas specials, became his last work on the show.

Where they've landed since

Both events, a year apart and entirely different in nature, appear to have pushed Torode and Faulkner toward the same place. The couple now front their own YouTube channel, John and Lisa's Kitchen and Home, a considerably smaller, more controlled stage than either a flagship BBC judging role or a health scare that could easily have gone worse. For a couple who've spent the last twelve months absorbing one very public setback and one very private scare within the same window, building something together, on their own terms, reads less like a rebound project and more like the actual point.