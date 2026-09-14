'Hanuman Ansh' success has put director Vishal Chaturvedi on a new spiritual journey with 'Rambola'

Highlights

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi announces Rambola

The film will explore the life of poet and saint Tulsidas

Chaturvedi’s debut has reportedly crossed Rs 250 crore domestically

Rambola is being produced by Mahaveer Jain and Chaturvedi

Vishal Chaturvedi is following the success of his directorial debut Hanuman Ansh with another story rooted in Indian spirituality.

The filmmaker has announced Rambola, a new feature based on the life and teachings of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas, the revered poet and saint best known for Ramcharitmanas and the Hanuman Chalisa.

The announcement comes as Hanuman Ansh, which explores the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, continues its successful theatrical run.

From Neem Karoli Baba to Tulsidas

Chaturvedi's move from Neem Karoli Baba to Tulsidas gives his first two films a clear spiritual connection.

Hanuman Ansh marked his feature directorial debut and was released on August 7. The film has reportedly earned more than Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.

His next film, Rambola, will explore the life of Tulsidas, bringing another influential spiritual figure from Indian history to the big screen.

Tulsidas was born as Rambola and later became a respected poet, saint and devotee. He is widely associated with Ramcharitmanas, his Awadhi retelling of the Ramayana, as well as the widely recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Why Tulsidas makes an intriguing next subject

Tulsidas's life offers Chaturvedi an opportunity to explore more than his literary legacy.

The poet underwent spiritual training, studied Sanskrit and Hindu philosophy before embracing an ascetic life. His journey from Rambola to one of the most recognised devotional figures in Indian literature provides the basis for a story spanning faith, transformation and poetry.

The title Rambola also refers to the name he was given at birth, giving the film a direct connection to the early part of his life.

Mahaveer Jain backs Chaturvedi’s next film

Rambola will be directed by Chaturvedi and produced by Mahaveer Jain, Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh.

The film is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films, which has several other projects in its line-up, including Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and White, featuring Vikrant Massey.

With Hanuman Ansh establishing Chaturvedi as a filmmaker interested in spiritual stories, Rambola suggests that this could become a defining part of his cinematic identity.