'Hanuman Ansh' actor Chandan K Anand credits ‘karma’ for the role he was never supposed to play

Highlights

Chandan K Anand was initially offered a small role in Hanuman Ansh.

He stepped into the role of Ram Nandan Bhosle after another actor did not turn up.

Anand called the opportunity his “karma”, saying “Baba wanted this from me”.

He also opened up about the film’s unexpected turnaround after two weeks.





Hanuman Ansh actor Chandan K Anand has opened up about the unexpected turn of events that saw him land a key role in the film, describing it as a matter of “karma” and saying he believes “Baba wanted this” for him.

Anand recalled that he had initially travelled from Mumbai expecting to play a much smaller part.

“It was a small role I was initially offered,” he said. However, within a day of joining the production, circumstances changed and he found himself playing Ram Nandan Bhosle.

The actor said he did not know who had originally been cast in the role, explaining that the actor did not turn up and Anand subsequently entered the shoot.

The sudden change also meant the team had to work around his existing dates and availability.

Despite the unexpected circumstances, Anand’s character remained throughout the film and helped set the narrative. He said he was happy that his work was reaching a wider audience.

‘That was my karma’

Looking back at how the opportunity came his way, Anand sees more than coincidence behind it.

“That was my karma; Baba wanted this from me after giving acting years of hard work,” he said.

The actor also serves as the narrator in Hanuman Ansh, adding another layer to his involvement in the film.

Hanuman Ansh finds an unexpected turnaround

Anand also reflected on the film’s performance, admitting that even the team did not anticipate the scale of its turnaround.

He said the team was convinced that the film would be liked, but did not expect it to become as successful as it has, particularly after a slow start during its first two weeks.

“Nobody in the team, including the makers, was expecting this turnaround,” he said, adding that he believes the film could continue to grow with the festive season approaching.

Anand also acknowledged the difficulties smaller films face when competing for screens and shows against bigger releases.

“It’s no secret, we all know small films get less shows, less screens,” he said, adding that Hanuman Ansh eventually found its way through belief in its story and characters.

A spiritual atmosphere on set

The actor also spoke about the atmosphere during the making of the film, which tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba.

According to Anand, the production maintained a strictly sattvik environment, with rules against abusive language, arguments and fights on set. Non-vegetarian food and alcohol were also prohibited.

He said the atmosphere became a natural part of the filmmaking process, with everyone working within the same disciplined and spiritual environment.

Anand has since resumed shooting for his next project, while Hanuman Ansh continues to benefit from its unexpected turnaround.