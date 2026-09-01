'Ramayana' could repeat 'Baahubali’s' biggest trick with Sunny Deol’s Hanuman

Highlights

Sunny Deol’s Hanuman reveal is reportedly being saved for the end of Ramayana Part 1.

A report claims his first appearance could come in the final, mid-credit or post-credit scene.

The reported strategy is being compared with Baahubali: The Beginning, which left audiences desperate for answers before its sequel.

The buzz comes after 15 minutes of unreleased Ramayana footage reportedly impressed exhibitors in Chennai.

With Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama, Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Yash’s Ravana already revealed, Ramayana Part 1 has one major surprise still being kept out of its promotional campaign: Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, that may be completely intentional. The report claims the makers are considering saving Sunny’s first appearance until the very end of the film, potentially turning it into the final scene or a mid-credit or post-credit sequence.

If accurate, the move would turn Hanuman’s arrival into less of a routine character introduction and more of a theatrical event.

A cliffhanger designed to keep audiences talking

The reported strategy is being compared with Baahubali: The Beginning, whose ending became a huge pop-culture talking point and helped build anticipation for the sequel.

The Ramayana report similarly suggests that the makers want audiences to leave the first film with Sunny Deol’s Hanuman fresh in their minds, creating excitement for Ramayana Part 2.

There is already some basis for expecting a cliffhanger. Director Nitesh Tiwari previously said the first film would end at a point that would make audiences want to watch the second part immediately.

However, the specific claim that Hanuman’s reveal will be that cliffhanger remains unconfirmed and comes from an unnamed source cited by Bollywood Hungama.

Sunny Deol has been kept out of the trailer

Sunny’s absence from the trailer has only added to the mystery. While the promotional material introduced several major characters, audiences have yet to get a full public look at Deol as Hanuman.

A select group of industry attendees reportedly saw a glimpse of the actor’s Hanuman avatar during a CinemaCon presentation earlier this year, but the wider audience has largely been kept waiting.

That secrecy now looks potentially deliberate. If the report is correct, revealing Sunny’s look in the trailer could have taken away from the impact the makers are hoping to create inside theatres.

15 minutes of footage adds to the anticipation

The Hanuman mystery comes as excitement around the film has grown following an exclusive screening of around 15 minutes of unreleased footage at Big Cine Expo 2026 in Chennai.

The footage reportedly featured creatures and large-scale visual effects that impressed exhibitors, with one comparison being made to The Lord of the Rings. Recording was reportedly prohibited during the presentation.

With the film heading toward its Diwali 2026 release, the makers appear to have plenty of spectacle to sell. But if the latest report is accurate, they may be saving their biggest promotional card for the moment audiences are already sitting inside the theatre.

For now, Sunny Deol’s Hanuman reveal remains a reported possibility rather than a confirmed ending.