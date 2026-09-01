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Alan Knight: Portsmouth goalkeeper for 22 years who set a record nobody has come close to since

Knight made 801 appearances for a single club, breaking a record that had stood since the 1970s. Tributes are pouring in from across English football

Alan Knight, Portsmouth's record appearance holder in goal, has died at the age of 65.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Alan Knight, circa 1980, who played for the club 1978 - 2000.

Photo by Simon Miles/Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 01, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Alan Knight, Portsmouth's record appearance holder in goal, has died at the age of 65.
  • He played 801 games for Portsmouth between 1978 and 2000, the most appearances by a goalkeeper for a single English club in history.
  • Knight had spoken openly about a prostate cancer diagnosis in recent years, and was granted the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth in 2025.

Alan Knight made his professional debut for Portsmouth on 29 April 1978, aged just 16, stepping in for an injured John Burridge in a match that meant nothing in the table since Portsmouth's relegation had already been confirmed that season. He kept a clean sheet anyway. It turned out to be the opening game of a 22-year career that never took him anywhere else.

A record that broke a mark set decades earlier

Knight went on to make 683 league appearances and 801 games in all competitions for Portsmouth between 1978 and 2000, a total that overtook Peter Bonetti's long-standing record of 600 goalkeeping appearances for a single club at Chelsea. It remains the most appearances by a goalkeeper for one English club in the sport's history, a record nobody has since come close to matching. Only Jimmy Dickinson has served Portsmouth longer than Knight across any position.

Goalkeeper Alan Knight playing for Portsmouth at Reading FC, circa 1990. Photo by Chris Cole/Getty Images

Across that career, Knight helped Portsmouth to three promotions and started in the club's run to the 1992 FA Cup semi-final, which they lost to Liverpool on penalties after a replay. He earned the nickname "Knightsie" and, later, simply "The Legend."

Alan Knight: the record, in numbers
Portsmouth career1978–2000
Total appearances801
League appearances683
Record brokenPeter Bonetti, 600 (Chelsea)
Promotions won3
HonourMBE, 2001 New Year's Honours
DiedAged 65

Life after playing, and a diagnosis he spoke about openly

Knight stayed close to the game long after retiring, taking on goalkeeping coach roles at Portsmouth, AFC Bournemouth, Dorchester Town, the Hawks and Aldershot, and coaching in America at FC Dallas under former Fratton Park teammate Colin Clarke. He also had spells managing Dorchester Town and Horndean.

Alan Knight in Fratton Park vs Torquay X/@Pompey_Goals

In recent years, Knight spoke publicly about being diagnosed with prostate cancer, saying he'd realised he wasn't "the Superman" he once thought he was, but that the support of the Portsmouth community had given him strength through the fight. In 2025, the city he'd adopted as his own honoured him with the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth, an occasion he described as leaving him lost for words, recalling arriving as a homesick 13-year-old from south London five decades earlier.

Tributes from across the game

News of Knight's death has drawn tributes from Portsmouth and beyond, with the club describing the football family as mourning the loss of a genuine legend. For a player who spent his entire senior career loyal to one club, in an era when that kind of loyalty was already becoming rare, the tributes reflect not just a goalkeeping record but a life spent giving back to the city that first took him in as a teenager.

alan knightalan knight portsmouth goalkeeperalan knight diesportsmouth goalkeeper legend
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