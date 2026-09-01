Alan Knight: Portsmouth goalkeeper for 22 years who set a record nobody has come close to since

Highlights:
- Alan Knight, Portsmouth's record appearance holder in goal, has died at the age of 65.
- He played 801 games for Portsmouth between 1978 and 2000, the most appearances by a goalkeeper for a single English club in history.
- Knight had spoken openly about a prostate cancer diagnosis in recent years, and was granted the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth in 2025.
Alan Knight made his professional debut for Portsmouth on 29 April 1978, aged just 16, stepping in for an injured John Burridge in a match that meant nothing in the table since Portsmouth's relegation had already been confirmed that season. He kept a clean sheet anyway. It turned out to be the opening game of a 22-year career that never took him anywhere else.
A record that broke a mark set decades earlier
Knight went on to make 683 league appearances and 801 games in all competitions for Portsmouth between 1978 and 2000, a total that overtook Peter Bonetti's long-standing record of 600 goalkeeping appearances for a single club at Chelsea. It remains the most appearances by a goalkeeper for one English club in the sport's history, a record nobody has since come close to matching. Only Jimmy Dickinson has served Portsmouth longer than Knight across any position.
Goalkeeper Alan Knight playing for Portsmouth at Reading FC, circa 1990. Photo by Chris Cole/Getty Images
Across that career, Knight helped Portsmouth to three promotions and started in the club's run to the 1992 FA Cup semi-final, which they lost to Liverpool on penalties after a replay. He earned the nickname "Knightsie" and, later, simply "The Legend."
|Alan Knight: the record, in numbers
|Portsmouth career
|1978–2000
|Total appearances
|801
|League appearances
|683
|Record broken
|Peter Bonetti, 600 (Chelsea)
|Promotions won
|3
|Honour
|MBE, 2001 New Year's Honours
|Died
|Aged 65
Life after playing, and a diagnosis he spoke about openly
Knight stayed close to the game long after retiring, taking on goalkeeping coach roles at Portsmouth, AFC Bournemouth, Dorchester Town, the Hawks and Aldershot, and coaching in America at FC Dallas under former Fratton Park teammate Colin Clarke. He also had spells managing Dorchester Town and Horndean.
Alan Knight in Fratton Park vs Torquay X/@Pompey_Goals
In recent years, Knight spoke publicly about being diagnosed with prostate cancer, saying he'd realised he wasn't "the Superman" he once thought he was, but that the support of the Portsmouth community had given him strength through the fight. In 2025, the city he'd adopted as his own honoured him with the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth, an occasion he described as leaving him lost for words, recalling arriving as a homesick 13-year-old from south London five decades earlier.
Tributes from across the game
News of Knight's death has drawn tributes from Portsmouth and beyond, with the club describing the football family as mourning the loss of a genuine legend. For a player who spent his entire senior career loyal to one club, in an era when that kind of loyalty was already becoming rare, the tributes reflect not just a goalkeeping record but a life spent giving back to the city that first took him in as a teenager.