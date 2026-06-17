Messi makes World Cup history with hat-trick in Argentina win

Highlights

Lionel Messi becomes the first player to appear in six World Cup tournaments.

Argentina begin their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria.

Messi scores the first World Cup hat-trick of his career and equals Klose's record of 16 WC goals.

The Argentina captain also reaches 200 international appearances.

LIONEL MESSI made World Cup history on Tuesday, becoming the first player to appear in six World Cup tournaments before scoring a hat-trick as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 to begin the defence of their title.

The Argentina captain also made his 200th international appearance and equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals during a landmark night in Kansas City. The hat-trick was the first of Messi's World Cup career.

Messi's display came on a day when some of football's biggest names delivered for their countries. Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Senegal 3-1 to become his country's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals, while Erling Haaland struck twice in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq.

Messi, who made his first World Cup appearance as an 18-year-old in 2006, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a strike from outside the penalty area before adding two more after the break.

"To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment," said the Inter Miami star. "I'm happy."

He added: "I'm grateful to the fans, because once again they've shown that Argentina is crazy about this. We packed the stadium again."

The Group J match started at a fast pace, with both teams having goals ruled out for offside, including one for Messi.

Argentina took the lead when Rodrigo De Paul played a through ball to Messi, who drove forward before curling a shot beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

The South Americans controlled much of the match, although Algeria threatened before half-time and Emiliano Martinez was forced to parry a shot from Fares Chaibi.

Messi curled another effort over the bar early in the second half before Zidane denied Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina doubled their lead in the 60th minute when Zidane failed to deal with a powerful Alexis Mac Allister strike and Messi converted the rebound from close range to move level with Klose's record.

Six minutes later Zidane tipped another Messi effort over the bar, but the goalkeeper could do nothing in the 76th minute when substitute Nico Gonzalez set up Messi for his third goal of the night.

Messi was substituted shortly afterwards, leaving Argentina fans to wait for another chance to see him move ahead of Klose's record.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his captain after another landmark performance.

"I don't have the words to describe Messi," Scaloni said. "For 20 years, he's had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play."

At his post-match press conference, Scaloni added: "About Leo, it's quite hard to explain.

"We are amazed with him still, although we get to see him on a daily basis and he's been the best for 20 years, he still pulls it off every single match.

"You don't have to be an Argentina fan to admire what he's done at age 38."

Scaloni also highlighted Messi's influence within the squad.

"He's playing with a group of friends, with people that are going to play with their heart for him," said the Argentina boss.

"Whenever they need to have a conversation with him they can just approach him and it's really hard to explain whatever he conveys and I could stay here with you for over an hour trying to explain exactly what he does, but you need to be there to really understand.

"You need to understand the atmosphere, the ambience."

The Argentina coach also praised his team's display.

"Whenever you're in a pickle, it's your friend, it's your peer who will help you out," said the 48-year-old.

"We did face difficulties. Luckily, not that many, but whenever we've encountered difficulties, there's somebody there for you.

"And if there's somebody to give you a hand, things are much easier and that will never change."

Earlier, roads around the stadium were congested as thousands of Argentina supporters made their way to the ground wearing the team's blue and white colours, many with Messi's name on the back of their shirts.

Argentina, ranked by FIFA as the world's top team, are aiming to become the first nation to retain the World Cup since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.

Messi, Argentina's all-time leading scorer, became only the third player to reach 200 international appearances after Cristiano Ronaldo and Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

Argentina's next Group J matches are against Austria and Jordan.

Ronaldo can equal Messi's record of six World Cup appearances if he plays for Portugal against DR Congo on Wednesday.



