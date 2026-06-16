FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde hold Spain as Egypt and Iran open with draws





CAPE VERDE produced one of the biggest results of the opening round of the World Cup on Monday, holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in their first-ever match at the tournament, while Egypt and Iran also began their campaigns with draws against Belgium and New Zealand respectively.

Spain, ranked second in the FIFA World Rankings, controlled possession and created the better chances in Atlanta but could not find a way past Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who made seven saves and was named FIFA's Man of the Match.

"I think, I don't realize for the moment what we did," Cape Verde defender Steven Moreira told Telemundo after the match. "That was a very good game against the best team, nation in the world. I'm very happy for my country, the fans, everything. It's just amazing because Spain, wow, what a team."

Cape Verde, ranked 67th in the world and among the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, earned a point in what was the most significant result in the country's football history since gaining independence in 1975.

"We have always said that we wanted everybody to see our country, our team," said Cape Verde manager Pedro Leitao Brito. "And we have shown organization and braveness. And this is proof of what our country is about: resilience and trying to overcome hardships."

The Blue Sharks relied heavily on the experience of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha as Spain dominated the statistics. Spain held a 2.29-0.30 edge in expected goals, a 27-6 advantage in shots, a 7-1 lead in shots on target and 74 per cent possession.

"I'm very happy, not only for myself but for all the players, all the Cape Verdeans," Vozinha said. "We worked very hard to be here and today we're able to show our worth."

Spain's best opportunity came in the 39th minute when Marc Cucurella headed the ball down to Ferran Torres, whose effort struck the crossbar. Mikel Oyarzabal then saw his header saved by Vozinha, who recovered to push the ball over the bar.

Fabian Ruiz tested the goalkeeper again in the 56th minute, while Lamine Yamal made his first appearance since April 22 after recovering from a hamstring injury when he entered in the 71st minute.

Spain's final major chance came in the 88th minute when Oyarzabal's shot was blocked by a sliding Pico Lopes.

"It's the first game and we lack those fresh legs that I'm sure we'll recover in the next few games," Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said. "We're still reassured. We need to be aware how difficult it is to be here and to reach this situation."

Cape Verde's only shot on target came in the closing stages when Diney Borges headed directly at Unai Simon.

The draw leaves both teams on one point in Group H and keeps Cape Verde's hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

"I think it's realistic now," said Cape Verde midfielder Laros Duarte. "Of course, we already had a lot of confidence before. But of course, this is a game that you have to survive, and I think we did well. So now I think we have an even better feeling."

In Group G, Egypt earned a 1-1 draw with Belgium, a result that sparked celebrations among supporters in Cairo and renewed hopes of a first World Cup victory.

When Egypt took the lead, fans across the country believed a breakthrough result could be within reach.

"I remember watching Egypt in 1990," 62-year-old Bahgat Abbas told AFP in Cairo's Heliopolis district. "Back then, just being at the World Cup felt special. Tonight feels different. Tonight feels like we can actually achieve something."

Egypt, appearing in the tournament for the fourth time, have never won a World Cup match. Their campaign continues with games against Iran and New Zealand.

"When we scored, I thought maybe this was finally our night," Abbas said. "Maybe next time. We've got a good team around Salah."

Much of the attention remains on Mohamed Salah, who turned 34 on Monday and could be playing in his final World Cup.

At the final whistle, many supporters focused on the performance rather than the result.

"We played positively, against a team like Belgium, with big-name players," said Taha Omar in Cairo's Sharabiya district.

Egypt became the first African and Arab nation to appear at a World Cup in 1934 but exited early. They returned in 1990 without recording a victory and lost all three group matches at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

In the build-up to this World Cup, advertising campaigns encouraged supporters to believe the team could advance beyond the group stage.

One campaign featured Salah joking during a video call with a comedian.

In one scene, he quips that Egypt should play so well foreigners will ask: "What Isis?" — a reference to the ancient Egyptian goddess.

Another campaign carried the slogan: "To all the doubters, this time we'll go all the way."

That optimism remained after the draw.

"We'll keep going until the end," Mohamed El-Gendy told AFP.

Elsewhere in Group G, Iran fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles in a match played against the backdrop of political tensions and protests.

Iran's participation in the tournament had been uncertain following months of military conflict between Iran and the United States.

Outside the stadium, hundreds of protesters opposed to Iran's ruling regime demonstrated, while inside the venue supporters displayed anti-government symbols and the Iranian national anthem received both boos and cheers.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei had said before the match that his players would not "pay attention to any of the hype".

However, New Zealand took an early lead in the seventh minute. Chris Wood held up a long pass before releasing Elijah Just, who combined with Sarpreet Singh and Wood before volleying home.

Iran nearly equalised in the 23rd minute when Mehdi Taremi struck the post from long range.

The equaliser arrived in the 32nd minute through Ramin Rezaeian after Shahriyar Moghanlou's effort was blocked by Finn Surman.

Ali Nemati thought he had given Iran the lead before half-time, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

New Zealand moved ahead again in the 55th minute when Just scored his second goal following a one-two with Wood after Liberato Cacace won possession near halfway.

Iran responded nine minutes later as Mohammad Mohebi headed in from Rezaeian's cross, with the ball going in off the inside of the post.

Iran pushed for a winner in the final half-hour but could not break through.

The draw leaves their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time still alive, particularly after Egypt and Belgium also shared the points.

For New Zealand, the wait for a first World Cup victory continues.

(With inputs from agencies)