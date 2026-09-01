Chelsea agree £52m deal for Roma's Manu Kone as Enzo Fernandez nears Man City exit

Highlights:
- Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Roma to sign France midfielder Manu Kone for a fee understood to be £52m.
- Kone is being lined up specifically as the replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who has ongoing talks over a move to Manchester City.
- As part of the same negotiations, Roma are advancing on taking Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens on loan the other way.
Why sign Kone specifically now?
|The situation, deadline day
|Kone's fee
|Understood to be £52m
|Kone's role
|Direct replacement for Enzo Fernandez
|Fernandez's situation
|In talks over a move to Manchester City
|Also in the deal
|Jamie Gittens to Roma, on loan
|Kone's nationality
|France
|Selling club
|Roma
What's the Jamie Gittens link?
The same negotiation appears to be working in both directions. As Chelsea push to bring Kone in, Roma are separately advancing on taking winger Jamie Gittens on loan from Chelsea, giving the Italian club a return piece of business in the same window they're losing a first-team midfielder. It's not confirmed as a formal swap deal, but the timing and the clubs involved make it hard to read as a coincidence.
Why does one deal depend on another like this?
Because deadline day rarely works in isolation. Fernandez's proximity to a Manchester City move is very likely what's freed Chelsea to move decisively on Kone, and Roma's willingness to sell their own midfielder looks considerably easier to explain once Gittens is potentially walking back into their squad on loan. Three clubs, three deals, and each one only really makes sense once you see how they're feeding into each other in the final hours of the window.