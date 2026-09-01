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Chelsea agree £52m deal for Roma's Manu Kone as Enzo Fernandez nears Man City exit

Kone is set to arrive as a direct replacement for Fernandez, with Jamie Gittens moving to Roma on loan as part of the same negotiations

Chelsea agree £52m deal for Roma's Manu Kone as Enzo Fernandez nears Man City exit

France's midfielder #06 Manu Kone controls the ball during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on July 9, 2026.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 01, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Roma to sign France midfielder Manu Kone for a fee understood to be £52m.
  • Kone is being lined up specifically as the replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who has ongoing talks over a move to Manchester City.
  • As part of the same negotiations, Roma are advancing on taking Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens on loan the other way.
Chelsea's move for Manu Kone looks straightforward on its own: a £52m deal with Roma for a France international midfielder. It only makes full sense once you see what else is happening at Stamford Bridge on the same deadline day. Kone isn't arriving to add to the squad. He's arriving to replace someone who's already halfway out the door.

Why sign Kone specifically now?

Because Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea future looks increasingly unlikely to last the day. According to Sky in Italy, talks are ongoing over a move for Fernandez to Manchester City, and Chelsea appear to be moving to secure his replacement before that exit is even confirmed rather than risk being caught short in midfield. Kone fits the profile directly: a France international in his mid-twenties with Bundesliga and Serie A experience, brought in as a like-for-like swap rather than a speculative addition.
The fee being discussed sits at £52m, a significant outlay for a deadline-day deal, and one that signals Chelsea see Kone as a genuine starter rather than squad depth.
The situation, deadline day
Kone's feeUnderstood to be £52m
Kone's roleDirect replacement for Enzo Fernandez
Fernandez's situationIn talks over a move to Manchester City
Also in the dealJamie Gittens to Roma, on loan
Kone's nationalityFrance
Selling clubRoma

What's the Jamie Gittens link?

The same negotiation appears to be working in both directions. As Chelsea push to bring Kone in, Roma are separately advancing on taking winger Jamie Gittens on loan from Chelsea, giving the Italian club a return piece of business in the same window they're losing a first-team midfielder. It's not confirmed as a formal swap deal, but the timing and the clubs involved make it hard to read as a coincidence.

Why does one deal depend on another like this?

Because deadline day rarely works in isolation. Fernandez's proximity to a Manchester City move is very likely what's freed Chelsea to move decisively on Kone, and Roma's willingness to sell their own midfielder looks considerably easier to explain once Gittens is potentially walking back into their squad on loan. Three clubs, three deals, and each one only really makes sense once you see how they're feeding into each other in the final hours of the window.

manu kone £52m chelsea dealmanu kone chelsea dealmanu koné transfermanu koné romamanu kone
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