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Lucca Brughmans: Liverpool complete his €35m transfer, but where he plays this season isn't up to him

The 18-year-old goalkeeper's move from Genk is done in every sense but one. Whether he actually plays in England this season depends entirely on what Liverpool decide about someone else

Lucca Brughmans: Liverpool complete his €35m transfer, but where he plays this season isn't up to him

Genk's goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans celebrates during a soccer match between KRC Genk and SK Beveren, Friday 28 August 2026 in Genk, on day 4 of the 2026-2027 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship.BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokAug 31, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Liverpool have agreed a €35m deal, including add-ons, for 18-year-old Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, according to Fabrizio Romano.
  • The plan is to loan him straight back to Genk, where he has been playing regularly, rather than bring him to Anfield immediately.
  • That plan only holds if Liverpool don't sell current backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool have completed a deal for Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, but completed doesn't mean settled. The transfer itself, worth €33m plus €2m in add-ons for the 18-year-old, is done. What isn't decided is where he'll actually spend the season, and that answer rests entirely with a different goalkeeper's future, one Brughmans has no say in at all.

Why isn't Brughmans just moving to Liverpool?

Because Liverpool don't currently need him there. The plan, according to Fabrizio Romano, is to send Brughmans straight back to Genk on loan, the same club and the same first-team role he's already established himself in as a teenager. From Liverpool's side, it's a classic young-talent move: secure the player now, let him keep playing regular first-team football abroad, and bring him in properly once he's ready.

That loan plan isn't locked in yet, though. It comes with a condition attached to someone else's transfer entirely.

What does Mamardashvili have to do with any of this?

Everything, as it turns out. Giorgi Mamardashvili is currently Liverpool's backup goalkeeper behind Alisson, and he's attracted interest from several Premier League clubs this summer, including Nottingham Forest. If Liverpool receive an offer for Mamardashvili they're willing to accept, Brughmans' loan to Genk gets scrapped. He would come straight into the Liverpool squad instead, taking over the backup role immediately rather than spending the season developing in Belgium.

In other words, an 18-year-old's season is currently being decided by a transfer he has no part in.

The situation, with roughly 48 hours left
Brughmans fee€33m plus €2m in add-ons
Brughmans' age18
Default planLoan back to Genk for the season
Trigger for changeLiverpool selling Giorgi Mamardashvili
Mamardashvili's suitorsMultiple Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest
DeadlineMonday evening

Why does this matter beyond one goalkeeper?

Because it's a clean example of how deadline-day business actually works underneath the headlines. A single sale further down the goalkeeping chain can immediately change what happens to a player whose own transfer has already technically gone through. With roughly two days left in the window, Liverpool aren't just deciding on one deal, they're managing a sequence where one domino falling changes the next player's season entirely.

For now, Brughmans' most likely destination remains Genk. Whether that holds depends on how the next 48 hours go for a goalkeeper he's never met.



lucca brughmanslucca brughmans liverpool transferliverpool €35m transferlucca brughmans genk
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